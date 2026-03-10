Farooq Abdullah Offers Condolences On Khamenei's Demise At Iranian Embassy

National Conference chief expresses solidarity with Iran amid ongoing regional turmoil following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Farooq Abdullah
Abdullah also rejected blame placed on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for recent unrest, calling him a peaceful proponent Photo: X.com
  • Dr. Farooq Abdullah met Iran's Deputy Ambassador Mohammad Fathali at the Embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Abdullah expressed concern over the ongoing conflict and hoped for an immediate ceasefire to ease civilian suffering in West Asia.

  • Accompanied by NC MPs, he conveyed sympathies on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the late leader's martyrdom.

In a gesture of diplomatic outreach and humanitarian concern, veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah paid a visit to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The purpose was to formally offer condolences following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, 2026, in a series of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that marked a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions.

Accompanied by a delegation of National Conference parliamentarians, Abdullah signed the official condolence book dedicated to the late leader, whom Iranian sources have described as having achieved "martyrdom" in the line of duty. He then held a detailed 30-minute discussion with Deputy Ambassador Mohammad Fathali, during which he conveyed profound sympathies from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate developments in Iran, including the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," Abdullah stated, according to party sources. He underscored the need for de-escalation, urging an swift end to the ongoing hostilities so that civilians across the region could find respite from violence and instability.

The visit reflects Abdullah's longstanding engagement with international issues affecting peace and stability, particularly in contexts involving Muslim-majority nations. It also comes amid reports of protests in parts of Kashmir expressing outrage over Khamenei's death, highlighting local sensitivities to global Islamic leadership transitions.

The Iranian Embassy acknowledged the gesture, with the delegation's expression of solidarity noted as a sign of goodwill during this period of national mourning in Iran, which has declared a 40-day period of remembrance.

Political observers view the move as part of broader efforts by Indian leaders to maintain balanced relations in West Asia amid the fluid post-Khamenei landscape, where his son Mojtaba Khamenei has succeeded him as Supreme Leader following an interim arrangement.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of the strikes and leadership change, Abdullah's outreach underscores a message of empathy and calls for dialogue over continued confrontation, resonating with voices advocating for peaceful resolutions in one of the world's most volatile geopolitical arenas

