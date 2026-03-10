Ladakh leaders brace for fresh confrontation with Union government on statehood, sixth schedule demands

Barely five months after violent protests on statehood and Sixth Schedule protections, the Leh Apex Body has given a call for peaceful demonstration on March 12

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Published at:
Ladakh protests
A massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh Leh, Sep 24. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Leh Apex Body (LAB), an organisation of civil society members and politicians, has urged people to take to the streets on March 12 due to the delay in the talks with the Central government over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh

  • The LAB has been seeking safeguards to protect the rights of the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh over  land and  jobs.

  • The call for a peaceful rally comes months after violent protests in September last year that left four people dead and several others injured.

Over five months after the Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed violent protests over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards on land and jobs under the Sixth Schedule, the region's political leaders and civil society members are set for a fresh confrontation with the Central government.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), an organisation of civil society members and politicians, has urged people to take to the streets on March 12 over the delay by the Central government in meeting their demands and its failure to withdraw cases registered against those who protested last year.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said they had called for a peaceful rally due to the delay in the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the lack of progress in the judicial probe into the deaths during last year’s demonstrations. Last year, Wangchuk had sat on a hunger strike demanding statehood before he was arrested and lodged in a jail in Rajasthan following violence in the region.

Related Content
Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh - PTI
Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta Resigns Months After Statehood Protests
Abrogation of Article 370 - Representative image
Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay
Union Cabinet - PTI
Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities
Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Begin In Leh With Over 1000 Athletes In Action - KIWG 2026
Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Begin In Leh With Over 1000 Athletes In Action
Related Content

“We were forced to announce a peaceful rally as cases continue to remain lodged against those who were demonstrating last year,” Dorjay said.

The call for a rally has come barely a month after a joint delegation of LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an organisation of politicians and civil society members from Kargil, met the high-powered committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after submitting a draft proposal outlining their demands. The meeting, however, saw little headway, with the Central government raising questions over the key demand of statehood. Leaders of the KDA also criticised the Centre’s stance.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the government had argued that granting statehood to Ladakh would “raise financial concerns”.

“The Central government asked us how Ladakh would generate resources to run a state and said the Sixth Schedule would not be beneficial,” Karbalai said. “We pointed out that if the Sixth Schedule works for states in the Northeast, why should it not work for Ladakh?”

However, some local leaders have also expressed reservations about LAB’s statehood proposal.

The convener of the Voice of Buddhist Ladakh (VBL) Skarma Namtak said the draft proposal of LAB included a provision to increase taxes, which has triggered concerns among sections of the population. “It is unacceptable if livestock or traditional products like shawls are taxed,” Namtak said.

He instead suggested the creation of a territorial council with 21 members, along with separate hill councils for each of Ladakh’s seven districts, as a political solution. According to him, the chairman of the territorial council could be vested with powers similar to those of a chief minister.

The LAB has also raised concerns over the delay in the finalisation of the report of the judicial commission constituted to probe last year’s violence. Earlier, the group submitted its statement before the judicial panel, alleging that attempts were being made to cover up the role of security personnel who opened fire on demonstrators.

According to the organisation, several youths who had no role in the violence were later booked in criminal cases. The allegations have also been echoed by the Congress party and Anjuman-e-Moin-ul-Islam, a religious organisation in Leh, both of which have demanded accountability for the deaths during the protests.

In its written submission to the probe panel, LAB questioned the circumstances under which some police personnel were shown as injured days after the violence.

“Some police personnel were hospitalised several days after the September 24 incident, which raises questions about the timing and intention behind presenting them for medical examination,” the submission stated. It added that the matter should be thoroughly investigated to rule out any attempt to fabricate counterclaims of injury.

Gelek Phunchok, a member of LAB’s organising committee, said the government had promised that talks on statehood and Sixth Schedule protections would resume within two weeks after a meeting held in February.

“More than 30 days have passed since that meeting, but there has been no further engagement from the government. The findings of the judicial commission have not been finalised yet, while people continue to face cases for last year’s protests,” Phunchok said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  2. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  3. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  4. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  5. DMK's mega conference in Trichy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  3. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900