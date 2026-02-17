Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

Centre signals early move on J&K statehood; Omar Abdullah says wait has already been too long

Statehood for J&K Soon
Abrogation of Article 370
  • Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said Jammu & Kashmir will “soon” get its statehood back, citing Amit Shah’s assurance in Parliament and calling it a “sensitive issue” with an ongoing process.

  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the remark but flagged the delay, saying the UT has already waited over a year and a half and expects an early decision.

  • The demand traces back to the Centre’s August 5, 2019 move that scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the former state into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday said statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored soon, prompting a quick response from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who said that he hoped that the wait is not too long.

After attending a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Meghwal told reporters that while it was a "very sensitive issue", Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in the LoK Sabha that J-K's statehood would be restored.

"You will get it but there is a process for it. I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard," he said.

Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah Says Violence Continues In J&K Despite Article 370 Revocation

BY Outlook News Desk

Reacting to Meghwal's comment, Abdullah, who was also present at the function, said, "I heard on the sidelines that the (Union) minister said that we will be hearing good news soon.

"It has been one and a half years of wait. We hope we do not have to wait much longer," Abdullah told reporters.

The chief minister said no one in Jammu and Kashmir will be satisfied till it is done.

Rajya Sabha
Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

BY Outlook News Desk

"The process is on, (though) it is taking longer. We were expecting to get it by now but we have not got it yet. We have not given up hope, we are talking to the Centre on it continuously," he added.

Home Minister Shah, while speaking in Lok Sabha on February 13, 2021, said Jammu and Kashmir's Union territory status was temporary and its statehood would be restored.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

