Ranji Trophy Final: Omar Abdullah Hails Jammu And Kashmir’s Pursuit Of Maiden Title

Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra and teammate Kanhaiya Wadhawan run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra and teammate Kanhaiya Wadhawan run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak