Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

Summary of this article
Saja Kilani used the Oscars red carpet to spotlight The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025) and the need for visibility in films around global conflicts.
The film recounts the story of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child whose desperate calls during the Gaza war became a symbol of civilian suffering.
Kilani said the film’s presence at the Oscars highlights the resilience of Palestinians and how struggles across global conflicts remain interconnected.
On the red carpet of the Academy Awards, actor Saja Kilani spoke about the urgency behind her film The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025), reminding viewers that cinema can become a vessel for global voices that are denied dignity—including Gaza, Sudan, Venezuela and Iran amongst many. Kilani also wore the “Artists4Ceasefire” pin alongside many including Charithra Chandran, Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Ramy Youssef, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters also gathered outside of the Cinerama Dome before the awards event to show solidarity.
The film recounts the real-life story of Hind Rajab, a young Palestinian girl whose desperate calls for help during Israel’s war on Gaza became a haunting symbol of civilian suffering. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the docudrama reconstructs the final hours of the child as emergency responders struggle to reach her amid ongoing shelling. Kilani plays Rana Faqih, a volunteer with the Palestinian Red Crescent who stayed on the line with Hind while rescue efforts were attempted.
Speaking at the Oscars, she emphasised that the story resonates beyond a single conflict. “The justice for Hind Rajab Act is the real win. Crimes against humanity are all connected and there is zero accountability. Being here tonight, the visibility is very important. Our struggles are all connected and so is our liberation,” she said, framing the film as part of a broader global conversation about justice and humanity. Her remarks reflected the film’s central aim: to humanise victims who are often reduced to statistics in news reports.
Director Kaouther Ben Hania also expressed disappointment that the lead actor of her Oscar-nominated film is absent from the Oscars ceremony due to US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Palestinians. “It is not because he doesn’t want to be here, it is because he is Palestinian”, she added.
Actor Motaz Malhees from the film recently also spoke about how he was barred from entering the United States in order to attend the Academy Awards.On Thursday, Malhees posted on Instagram, “Three days left to the Oscars. Our film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ is nominated for an Academy Award. I had the honor of playing one of the lead roles in a story the world needed to hear. But I will not be there. I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship. It hurts. But here is the truth: You can block a passport. You cannot block a voice. I am Palestinian, and I stand with pride and dignity. My spirit will be with the ‘Voice of Hind Rajab’ that night. Good luck to all of you. Our story is bigger than any barrier, and it will be heard,” he added.
Since premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received a lengthy standing ovation and major awards, The Voice of Hind Rajab has emerged as one of the most discussed international films of the year. For Kilani, the film’s Oscar journey is about ensuring that Hind Rajab’s voice continues to echo beyond the confines of a single tragedy. Cinema, she suggests, has the power to preserve memory — and to insist that stories like Hind’s are not forgotten.