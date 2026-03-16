Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

Actress Saja Kilani, from The Voice Of Hind Rajab wears an “Artists4Ceasefire” pin and speaks up about global conflicts and the power of visibility through cinema.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Saja Kilani At The Academy Awards
Saja Kilani At The Academy Awards Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Saja Kilani used the Oscars red carpet to spotlight The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025) and the need for visibility in films around global conflicts.

  • The film recounts the story of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child whose desperate calls during the Gaza war became a symbol of civilian suffering.

  • Kilani said the film’s presence at the Oscars highlights the resilience of Palestinians and how struggles across global conflicts remain interconnected.

On the red carpet of the Academy Awards, actor Saja Kilani spoke about the urgency behind her film The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025), reminding viewers that cinema can become a vessel for global voices that are denied dignity—including Gaza, Sudan, Venezuela and Iran amongst many. Kilani also wore the “Artists4Ceasefire” pin alongside many including Charithra Chandran, Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Ramy Youssef, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters also gathered outside of the Cinerama Dome before the awards event to show solidarity.

The film recounts the real-life story of Hind Rajab, a young Palestinian girl whose desperate calls for help during Israel’s war on Gaza became a haunting symbol of civilian suffering. Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the docudrama reconstructs the final hours of the child as emergency responders struggle to reach her amid ongoing shelling. Kilani plays Rana Faqih, a volunteer with the Palestinian Red Crescent who stayed on the line with Hind while rescue efforts were attempted.

Speaking at the Oscars, she emphasised that the story resonates beyond a single conflict. “The justice for Hind Rajab Act is the real win. Crimes against humanity are all connected and there is zero accountability. Being here tonight, the visibility is very important. Our struggles are all connected and so is our liberation,” she said, framing the film as part of a broader global conversation about justice and humanity. Her remarks reflected the film’s central aim: to humanise victims who are often reduced to statistics in news reports.

Related Content
Oscars Category Fraud - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning
Voice of Hind Rajab Actor Motaz Malhees barred from attending Oscars 2026 - Facebook
Oscars 2026 | 'You Cannot Block A Voice': Voice Of Hind Rajab Actor Motaz Malhees On US Travel Ban
Tunisian Director Kaouther Ben Hania - Instagram
BAFTA 2026: Kaouther Ben Hania Urges Celebrities To Speak Up On Gaza
Still - Getty
The Voice of Hind Rajab director Kaouther Ben Hania Rejects Berlin Cinema for Peace Award
Related Content

Director Kaouther Ben Hania also expressed disappointment that the lead actor of her Oscar-nominated film is absent from the Oscars ceremony due to US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Palestinians. “It is not because he doesn’t want to be here, it is because he is Palestinian”, she added. 

Actor Motaz Malhees from the film recently also spoke about how he was barred from entering the United States in order to attend the Academy Awards.On Thursday, Malhees posted on Instagram, “Three days left to the Oscars. Our film ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ is nominated for an Academy Award. I had the honor of playing one of the lead roles in a story the world needed to hear. But I will not be there. I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship. It hurts. But here is the truth: You can block a passport. You cannot block a voice. I am Palestinian, and I stand with pride and dignity. My spirit will be with the ‘Voice of Hind Rajab’ that night. Good luck to all of you. Our story is bigger than any barrier, and it will be heard,” he added.

Since premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received a lengthy standing ovation and major awards, The Voice of Hind Rajab has emerged as one of the most discussed international films of the year. For Kilani, the film’s Oscar journey is about ensuring that Hind Rajab’s voice continues to echo beyond the confines of a single tragedy. Cinema, she suggests, has the power to preserve memory — and to insist that stories like Hind’s are not forgotten.

Voice of Hind Rajab Actor Motaz Malhees barred from attending Oscars 2026 - Facebook
Oscars 2026 | 'You Cannot Block A Voice': Voice Of Hind Rajab Actor Motaz Malhees On US Travel Ban

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  2. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  3. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  4. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  5. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. The Myth Of A War Correspondent and The Corporatisation Of War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz