US Optimistic About India Trade Deal Progress, Says H-1B Rules Do Not Target Indians

The Trump administration remains optimistic about ongoing trade negotiations with India.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott describing recent discussions as encouraging and a bilateral trade deal as a priority.
Addressing concerns over H-1B visas, Pigott said US immigration laws are being applied uniformly worldwide and stressed that there are no visa policies specifically targeting Indian nationals.
The United States has expressed confidence in the ongoing trade negotiations with India, describing progress in the talks as encouraging and reaffirming that a bilateral trade agreement remains a key priority for the Trump administration.
Speaking during a roundtable discussion organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington remained optimistic about the direction of the negotiations.
"On trade, we have been very optimistic about the progress of trade talks,” Pigott said in response to a question from PTI.
He pointed to the recent visit by officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to India and highlighted the role of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in strengthening economic engagement between the two countries.
"He has also made this trade issue really important”, most notably through these trade discussions, but also through bilateral investments between the two countries, including millions of dollars worth of SelectUSA investments, Pigott said.
SelectUSA is a US government initiative aimed at promoting and facilitating investment into the United States.
While declining to provide a timeline for the conclusion of negotiations, Pigott said discussions were continuing at multiple levels.
"We're encouraged by progress on that (trade talks). I don't have a timeline here to read out to you... But of course, the conversations are ongoing. We see the officials that are there, and we see the Ambassador also having this a priority, as the President does as well,” he said.
His remarks came days after a USTR delegation led by the agency's chief negotiator visited India from June 1 to 4 to advance discussions on the proposed trade agreement.
According to India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the two sides held "constructive and positive" discussions covering a broad range of issues, including trade in goods, non-tariff barriers, customs and trade facilitation measures, as well as economic security cooperation.
Pigott also addressed concerns surrounding US immigration policies and the impact on Indian professionals, particularly those seeking employment through the H-1B visa programme.
Responding to questions about visa regulations, he said previous administrations had not always applied immigration laws consistently.
“That is no longer the case. We are consistently applying visa law across the board. I think that will offer clarity. There are no visa laws that target India. These are global visa laws that are being implemented with clarity, clear instructions that are being applied across the board,” he said.
Pigott added that the United States, like any other country, seeks to ensure that employment opportunities generated within its economy benefit its own citizens.
"We also are clear, as in any country, that if you are going to create a job in the United States, we want to make sure that Americans have opportunities there, and every country has a similar mentality.
“We're going to facilitate and allow ways that people need to come in to facilitate investment, to train workers, and make sure that visa policies are in place to allow that to happen," he said.
At the same time, he said Washington remains committed to enabling the movement of skilled workers needed to support investment, training and economic growth, while ensuring Americans have access to jobs created within the country.
The comments come amid tighter immigration measures introduced by the Trump administration, including stricter requirements for both legal and illegal migration and additional scrutiny of H-1B visa applications.
Last year, President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a move that sparked concern among foreign professionals, particularly Indian workers who account for the vast majority of beneficiaries under the programme.
According to data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Indians have accounted for roughly 71 per cent of approved H-1B applications in recent years, with many employed in technology, engineering, healthcare and research-related fields.
(with PTI inputs)