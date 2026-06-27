H-1B Visa Overhaul Not Targeting Indians, US Envoy Says as Trade Talks Advance

Gor said the United States had to take stock of its entire immigration system under the President's directive to fix what he described as "wide open" borders under previous administrations. "None of this is targeted at India necessarily. It's one of the things that we needed to take stock of. We want to know who's coming here from all over the world, right? And, of course, India has a massive population, so you're impacted by it," Gor said, according to IANS.