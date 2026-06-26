Inside White House: Kai Trump Shows Off Gold Décor And The Famous Diet Coke Button

Kai Trump shares rare behind-the-scenes White House vlog with viewers.
Oval Office tour highlights gold décor and Trump’s Diet Coke button.
White House video sparks mixed reactions over access and public profile.
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has offered an unusual look inside the White House after sharing a personal vlog showcasing its interiors, gold furnishings and the much talked about button used to summon the president's Diet Coke.
The video was filmed during a visit to the White House ahead of a UFC event marking America's 250th anniversary. Throughout, Kai referred to the building casually as "my house" while leading viewers through several well known rooms. She began in the portrait lined hallways, pausing at George Washington's painting to joke that he was her best friend, adding that the two were "real tight".
She also recalled playing soccer in the halls as a child before heading upstairs to the reception hall and the grand front entrance, noting that the doorway is usually reserved for visiting world leaders and rarely used by the family itself. She also pointed out the podium set on a red carpet where official announcements are made.
Gold accents and personal touches
In the courtyard, Kai pointed out statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, calling the former "a chiller" and introducing the latter as "our old boy, Benji".
The Oval Office formed the centrepiece of the tour, with Kai highlighting the gold detailing that has become closely associated with her grandfather's taste, remarking that he loves gold above almost anything else and had added it throughout the room. She also showed off smaller personal items, including a collection of Sharpie markers, a gold tray, matching coasters and the Resolute Desk button used to order Diet Coke. The clip closed with footage from preparations for the UFC event, with Tiffany Trump making a brief appearance.
The vlog spread quickly online, drawing a mix of reactions. Several viewers praised the rare access, with one calling it living history captured in high definition, while another suggested Kai was the first presidential granddaughter to offer such tours. Others were less convinced, questioning whether someone with no official role should be given such a prominent platform, with one comment arguing that her rising profile reflected nepotism rather than achievement.