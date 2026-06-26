Inside White House: Kai Trump Shows Off Gold Décor And The Famous Diet Coke Button

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Several viewers praised the rare access, with one calling it living history captured in high definition, while another suggested Kai was the first presidential granddaughter to offer such tours

Kai Trump
Photo: Kai Trump
Summary of this article

  • Kai Trump shares rare behind-the-scenes White House vlog with viewers.

  • Oval Office tour highlights gold décor and Trump’s Diet Coke button.

  • White House video sparks mixed reactions over access and public profile.

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has offered an unusual look inside the White House after sharing a personal vlog showcasing its interiors, gold furnishings and the much talked about button used to summon the president's Diet Coke.

The video was filmed during a visit to the White House ahead of a UFC event marking America's 250th anniversary. Throughout, Kai referred to the building casually as "my house" while leading viewers through several well known rooms. She began in the portrait lined hallways, pausing at George Washington's painting to joke that he was her best friend, adding that the two were "real tight".

She also recalled playing soccer in the halls as a child before heading upstairs to the reception hall and the grand front entrance, noting that the doorway is usually reserved for visiting world leaders and rarely used by the family itself. She also pointed out the podium set on a red carpet where official announcements are made.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC President and CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the octagon after UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. - (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Iran Deal Announcement And White House UFC Fights

By Outlook News Desk

Gold accents and personal touches

In the courtyard, Kai pointed out statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, calling the former "a chiller" and introducing the latter as "our old boy, Benji".

Related Content
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC President and CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the octagon after UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. - (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC President and CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the octagon after UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. - (Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP)
UFC President and CEO Dana White speaks prior to joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony at the State Department, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington. - (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike - File photo

The Oval Office formed the centrepiece of the tour, with Kai highlighting the gold detailing that has become closely associated with her grandfather's taste, remarking that he loves gold above almost anything else and had added it throughout the room. She also showed off smaller personal items, including a collection of Sharpie markers, a gold tray, matching coasters and the Resolute Desk button used to order Diet Coke. The clip closed with footage from preparations for the UFC event, with Tiffany Trump making a brief appearance.

The vlog spread quickly online, drawing a mix of reactions. Several viewers praised the rare access, with one calling it living history captured in high definition, while another suggested Kai was the first presidential granddaughter to offer such tours. Others were less convinced, questioning whether someone with no official role should be given such a prominent platform, with one comment arguing that her rising profile reflected nepotism rather than achievement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories