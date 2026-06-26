Inside White House: Kai Trump Shows Off Gold Décor And The Famous Diet Coke Button

The Oval Office formed the centrepiece of the tour, with Kai highlighting the gold detailing that has become closely associated with her grandfather's taste, remarking that he loves gold above almost anything else and had added it throughout the room. She also showed off smaller personal items, including a collection of Sharpie markers, a gold tray, matching coasters and the Resolute Desk button used to order Diet Coke. The clip closed with footage from preparations for the UFC event, with Tiffany Trump making a brief appearance.