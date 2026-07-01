Donald Trump Crypto Earnings: President Reports Over $1bn in 2025 Disclosure

US President Donald Trump reported earning over $1bn from cryptocurrency business dealings in his 927-page mandatory financial disclosure for 2025.
The earnings include $635m in royalties from a Trump meme coin and over $500m from World Liberty Financial, a firm founded by his family.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly defended the earnings, denying any conflict of interest and stating Trump's assets are held in a trust.
US President Donald Trump filed a 927-page mandatory financial disclosure for 2025, revealing that he earned more than $1bn (£750m) from cryptocurrency business dealings.
Crypto drove his earnings. He secured $635mn in royalties from a self-branded meme coin, which lost significant value after its launch just before his inauguration. He also gained over $500mn from World Liberty Financial, a digital asset firm set up by his sons alongside the children of Steve Witkoff, his special envoy, according to the BBC.
The massive cryptocurrency earnings far outpace his 2024 disclosure, when Trump reported over $600m in total income.
White House Defends Earnings
The White House denied any ethical conflicts. The administration stated that the president's sons now run his business through a family trust.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated the president had proudly made the US "the crypto capital of the world".
"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged - or will ever engage - in conflicts of interest," Kelly said.
She directly criticised the press coverage surrounding the president's business interests.
"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called 'reporters' pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," Kelly said.
Federal ethics laws exempt the president. Trump himself emphasised this legal carve-out, saying conflict of interest regulations do not apply to his office.
Traditional Assets and Merchandise
The latest crypto earnings far overshadow his traditional real estate income.
His traditional properties still generated millions. The Doral Golf Club in Florida brought in $122mn, while his Mar-a-Lago resort generated $77mn. He also took in over $30mn each from his golf courses in Bedminster, New Jersey, Jupiter, Florida and Turnberry, Scotland.
He earned $4.7m in royalties from Trump-branded watches. The disclosure also listed income from Trump-branded Bibles, trainers, fragrances and guitars.
First Lady Melania Trump also generated millions. She secured $10.7mn from a "license agreement" linked to a documentary about her that debuted last year. She also cleared $6mn from selling NFTs, which are digital pictures sold online.
Settlements and Net Worth
Trump listed millions of dollars in settlements from various legal actions.
These included $24.5m from Meta, $22m from YouTube, $16m from a lawsuit against ABC, $16m from CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive and $8m from X.
The White House stated that the payouts were redirected. Most of the cash went toward a future presidential library, with the remainder funding a non-profit that preserves parklands in the Washington DC area.
Forbes magazine estimates Trump's net worth at $6bn—up from $2.3bn in 2024. Bloomberg's Billionaires Index estimates the president's net worth at $7.6bn.
Shift in Crypto Policy
Trump once criticised cryptocurrency, famously calling Bitcoin a "scam" and a "disaster waiting to happen".
He appointed Paul Atkins as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2025. Atkins shifted the agency away from the strict, regulation-by-enforcement approach of his predecessor.
Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July 2025 to make America the undisputed leader in digital assets.