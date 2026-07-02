Outlook Explains | How Did Donald Trump Make Over $1 Billion From Crypto?

Trump's 2025 financial disclosure, released June 30, 2026, shows at least $1.4 billion in crypto-related income.
World Liberty Financial, co-founded with his sons Eric and Donald Jr., raised over $2 billion in token sales in 2025; the Trump family holds approximately 38% of its parent company's equity.
Government ethics experts, and opposition lawmakers say the disclosure documents a scale of presidential financial conflict with no modern precedent.
On June 30, 2026, the US Office of Government Ethics released Donald Trump's annual financial disclosure for 2025.
The filing confirmed what financial observers had been tracking through crypto market data and corporate filings for months: in 2025, Donald Trump made more money from cryptocurrency than from any other source in his business life. It generated at least $1.4 billion in reported income. His estimated net worth, meanwhile, has climbed from $2.3 billion to $6 billion since he returned to the White House.
What Is World Liberty Financial?
World Liberty Financial (WLF) was publicly announced in September 2024, during the final months of Trump's presidential campaign, and formally launched in October 2024.
It describes itself as a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform, a business operating on blockchain infrastructure to offer crypto-native financial services outside the traditional banking system. Trump is listed as 'co-founder emeritus' and 'chief crypto advocate'. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are co-founders.
The other founding family in WLF is the Witkoffs. Zach Witkoff — son of Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for Middle East and Ukraine negotiations — serves as WLF's CEO. His brother Alex Witkoff is a co-founder.
WLF issued two primary financial products. The first is $WLFI, a governance token that gives holders the ability to vote on certain company decisions. The second is USD1, a stablecoin — a digital currency pegged at $1 per coin and backed by US Treasury bills and money market funds.
How Much Did Trump Earn From $TRUMP Meme Coins?
The $TRUMP meme coin was launched on January 17, 2025 — three days before Trump's inauguration. It shot to a peak price of $74.24 within 24 hours. As of early July 2026, the coin trades at approximately $1.67, meaning the overwhelming majority of retail buyers who purchased at or near the peak have lost most of their investment. The coin reached a market capitalisation of approximately $14.5 billion at its high.
Trump's income from the coin does not come from price appreciation on coins he holds. It comes from royalties. In 2025, that royalty stream generated over $635 million in disclosed income, making it the single largest line item in Trump's financial disclosure.
Why Crypto Overtook Real Estate In Trump's Income
For most of his career, Donald Trump's income was dominated by real estate developments, golf clubs, branded properties, and licensing fees for attaching his name to buildings and television formats.
In 2025 his golf and resort businesses generated over $500 million in revenue, a 15% increase over 2024, and Mar-a-Lago alone brought in $77 million. But crypto generated more than twice the combined real estate total.
The reason is structural. Real estate income is capped by the physical capacity of hotels, golf courses, and clubs. Crypto income is not.
The filing also shows that, unlike prior presidents, Trump did not place his assets in a blind trust upon taking office. The White House said assets are managed by third-party financial institutions using automated trading technology.
What Role Do Trump's Sons Play?
Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are the operational faces of World Liberty Financial. Both are listed as co-founders and are described as actively involved in management. They have appeared at crypto conferences promoting WLF and at events linking WLF's business development to international partners. Both also co-founded WLF alongside the Witkoff sons, Zach and Alex.
The Trump sons have also diversified beyond WLF. According to PBS, they joined as advisers to an investment firm that raised $345 million in an IPO to acquire stakes in US manufacturers, initially described in regulatory filings as targeting companies seeking federal grants and government contracts.
Why Critics Are Raising Conflict-Of-Interest Questions
The financial disclosure's release was met with a specific and detailed set of concerns from government ethics experts, technical objections about the structural relationship between Trump's personal financial interests and the policies his administration has implemented.
Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told the BBC: 'Of course it's a conflict of interest.
'When Trump was asked by reporters about his ballooning crypto wealth and potential conflicts, he told them he does not get involved in his personal finances, 'we have funds that run my money.' Asked separately about the broader conflict-of-interest question, he pointed to rising stock markets: 'If you have a 401k, how's your 401k doing? It's been up 85%. Thank you, President Trump. So we're all profiting.'
The White House press office said Trump 'only acts in the best interests of the American public' and called the conflict-of-interest narrative 'the same, tired narrative that Democrats have pushed against President Trump... for a decade.'