Could The United States Host Another FIFA World Cup? Here's What Donald Trump Said

Donald Trump said the United States would "request" to host the FIFA World Cup again after praising the success of the 2026 tournament
The United States could next bid to host the men's FIFA World Cup in 2038, as the 2030 and 2034 editions have already been awarded
Strong ticket sales, hospitality revenue and fan turnout during the 2026 World Cup have strengthened the case for another tournament in the United States
The football world may still be in the hangover of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but US President Donald Trump is already looking ahead. Hailing the success of the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Trump said the US would seek to host football's biggest event again, declaring that the country would "request it again immediately."
In a pre-match interview with Fox Sports ahead of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Trump praised the success of the tournament and said the overwhelming response had convinced him that the United States should host the event once again.
"I had a great idea for Gianni. I said, ‘You have to do two countries.’ So announce us again next time, and announce another country after that, that’ll take out some of the anger and the shock," Trump said.
"But based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately. But I said to take out the shock, you could announce us and maybe then for the next one another, and even another. But we have to do this again, and we have to do it while I’m around. You hear that, Gianni?”
The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked the tournament's return to North America for the first time since 1994 and the first edition to feature an expanded 48-team format.
The competition drew packed crowds across the United States, Canada and Mexico, while also generating record fan engagement and commercial success.
Trump also admitted that he had initially been skeptical about how well the tournament would be received in the United States, but said the atmosphere and turnout throughout the month-long competition had changed his view.
Can The US Host The FIFA World Cup Again?
While Trump wants another World Cup on American soil as soon as possible, FIFA's hosting calendar means the country will have to wait. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with centenary matches scheduled in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia has already been confirmed as the host of the 2034 edition.
That leaves the 2038 FIFA World Cup as the earliest realistic opportunity for the United States to host the men's tournament again. Under FIFA's current confederation rotation policy, North America and Oceania are eligible to bid for the event, making a future American bid a genuine possibility.
Trump has maintained a close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino since the United States was awarded the 2026 World Cup in 2018. He was also present at the final at MetLife Stadium, where he joined the trophy presentation ceremony after Spain defeated Argentina to lift the title.
The commercial success of the 2026 tournament has further fuelled speculation that FIFA could be keen to return to the United States sooner rather than later.
Strong ticket sales, record hospitality demand and impressive television audiences have reinforced the country's status as one of football's biggest commercial markets, with industry observers believing another US-hosted World Cup could generate even greater revenues.
Although FIFA has not yet opened the bidding process for the 2038 World Cup, discussions around another American bid have already begun.
Whether the United States bids alone or as part of another joint proposal remains to be seen, but Trump's remarks have ensured the conversation has started almost immediately after the conclusion of the 2026 tournament.
"But based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately," Trump said.