Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won The Final Match At New York New Jersey Stadium?

Spain clinch a second star above their crest after a dominant display of football in the final against Argentina.
Unfortunately, Lionel Messi couldn't get a fairytale ending to his glorious international career.
The match went into a heated confrontation between Paredes and Gavi after full time whistle but the night belonged to the champions of Europe and the world.
Spain were crowned the champions of FIFA World Cup 2026 as they clinch the second star above their crest after winning the first title in 2010.
Luis De La Fuente's eleven dominated the proceedings in both the halves maintaining possession and attempting 20 shots compared to Argentina's two. Emilano Martinez turned out to be the main man for La Albiceleste with a string of glorious saves until the match went into extra time.
Argentina's stay became significantly harder when Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow and the whites and blues had to continue with 10-men on the pitch.
Pedro Porro delivered an inviting cross to the back post where Nico Williams headed the ball across goal before Ferran Torres smashed home the decisive finish, sparking wild celebrations among the Spanish supporters.
Spain's dominance was reflected in the tournament awards. Captain Rodri claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after orchestrating Spain's midfield throughout the campaign.
Goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove after recording seven clean sheets in eight matches, while teenage defender Pau Cubarsí was named the Best Young Player following a sensational breakthrough tournament.
France captain Kylian Mbappé finished as the Golden Boot winner with 10 goals and four assists, becoming the first footballer to win the award twice after also topping the scoring charts at Qatar 2022.
Emotions boiled over immediately after the final whistle as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes became involved in a heated confrontation with Spain youngster Gavi.
The exchange quickly escalated into a physical violence, forcing players from both teams, coaching staff and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni to intervene before the situation could worsen.
Despite the ugly scenes at full time, the night belonged to Spain, who completed a remarkable campaign to become world champions once again and add the FIFA World Cup to their UEFA Euro triumph.