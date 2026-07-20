When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Game? Argentina Captain's Schedule For Upcoming Football Calendar

Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost 0-1 to Spain the World Cup 2026 final
Messi was pictured crying with what potentially could be his last WC
The Argentina captain could return to the MLS after break
In what may be his last World Cup appearance, Lionel Messi was unable to conjure his usual brilliance for Argentina. Similarly, the emerging Spanish talent Lamine Yamal also fell short.
Instead, it was striker Ferran Torres who made a significant impact off the bench, propelling Spain to a 1-0 victory over Argentina in extra time during the World Cup Final held at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
At 39 years old, Messi contributed either a goal or an assist in eight World Cup matches this summer, leading up to the final. Throughout his career in World Cup tournaments, which began in 2006 in Germany, he has netted 21 goals and provided 12 assists across 33 matches.
With tears in his eyes, Messi stood on the field surrounded by his teammates, wearing a second-place medal around his neck. The fans in the south end zone cheered for Argentina, waving their towels.
What Next For Messi
The former Barcelona and PSG star has more than 900 goals and 400 assists for club and country, the most in history. He has been awarded the Ballon D'Or as the world's best player on eight occasions, and has also received the title of best player from FIFA four times.
With the international calendar now concluded, players will return to their respective clubs. Messi and his teammate Rodrigo de Paul are part of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Herons will begin their MLS season against Chicago Fire on July 22.
Given that Messi and De Paul have advanced deep into the tournament, it is anticipated that both players will take an extended break before they return to the field for action.
"I love the fact that Messi is our guy," MLS Commissioner Don Garber was quoted to speaking to the press. "He chose to be here. He passed on any other place he could go. ... That has delivered for MLS in ways we never imagined. None of us understood what Messi was when he was playing for Barcelona, when he was playing in Paris.
"The fact that he would have a right-footed cross at the last minute of the semifinal of the World Cup, and be able to win a game in front of the world and be in the final, and then take off his Argentina jersey and put on an MLS jersey, I never dreamed that would happen. And he's happy. Happy players are good. It's been amazing."