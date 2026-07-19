Masters Of The Bench: Scaloni And De La Fuente Share FIFA World Cup Final Spotlight

Scaloni faces former coach Luis de la Fuente in the World Cup final
Both coaches silenced critics to reach football's biggest stage
Messi and Yamal shine, but tactics could decide the trophy
When Argentina and Spain walk onto the pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the world's attention will naturally drift towards two of football's biggest names.
On one side stands Lionel Messi, chasing another unforgettable chapter in what is expected to be his final World Cup. On the other is Lamine Yamal, Spain's teenage sensation who has emerged as the face of football's next generation.
Yet beneath that blockbuster storyline lies another battle that could define the final just as much, the tactical duel between Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni and Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.
Long before they stood in opposite technical areas with football's biggest prize at stake, they shared a classroom in Las Rozas, where De la Fuente taught coaching methodology and tactics to a recently retired Scaloni during the Spanish Football Federation's UEFA coaching courses in 2017.
From Classroom Lessons to the Biggest Stage in Football
Nine years ago, Scaloni had just hung up his boots and was beginning a new journey as a coach. He enrolled in the Real Federacion Espanola de Fútbol's coaching programme at Las Rozas, where De la Fuente, already respected for his work with Spain's youth teams, was one of the instructors responsible for teaching tactics, game systems and player management.
The Argentine has often spoken warmly about that period and the bond he developed with his former teacher.
"Not only did I have him as a teacher during my coaching course, but I also had a special relationship with Luis because, honestly, I appreciate how approachable he is and the way he is. Fate wanted us to meet again in the final today."
Former Spain women's coach Montse Tome, who attended the same coaching programme, has recalled that the group regularly spent time together beyond scheduled sessions, discussing football, analysing matches and learning from one another's experiences. The environment encouraged collaboration rather than competition, helping several former professionals transition into coaching careers.
Parallel Journeys That Defied Early Doubts
Neither man arrived at the summit of international football through conventional routes.
Scaloni inherited Argentina in 2018 with little managerial experience, and many questioned whether he was ready to lead one of football's biggest nations. Those doubts disappeared quickly as he guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and another Copa America triumph in 2024. Now, he has the opportunity to make Argentina the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.
De la Fuente's rise was similarly understated. Having spent years developing Spain's youth teams, he was never viewed as a headline appointment when promoted to the senior national side. Instead, he quietly transformed La Roja into one of Europe's most cohesive teams, winning the UEFA Nations League before lifting the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy.
Spain have carried that momentum into the 2026 World Cup, defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach their first World Cup final since winning the tournament in South Africa in 2010.
Mutual Respect Has Never Disappeared
Despite preparing to outsmart one another on football's grandest stage, the admiration between the two coaches remains obvious.
De la Fuente has repeatedly praised Scaloni's evolution, both tactically and personally, admitting that he enjoys watching the way Argentina play.
"I share many of his ideas. In football terms, I'm a big admirer, and on a personal level, I know him and know he's a wonderful person."
Scaloni's respect has been equally genuine. He has highlighted De la Fuente's humility and credited conversations with his former mentor for influencing his own coaching development over the years.
That admiration extends beyond tactics. Both coaches have frequently spoken about leadership, dressing-room harmony and creating collective identities instead of relying solely on individual brilliance, qualities clearly reflected in their respective national teams.
Messi vs Yamal May Grab Headlines, But the Tactical Battle Could Decide the Trophy
The final has understandably been marketed as a clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.
Messi has enjoyed another remarkable tournament, entering the final with eight goals and four assists, while Yamal has spearheaded Spain's vibrant attack during a campaign built on fluid football, pressing and collective movement. Spain have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, underlining De la Fuente's balanced tactical approach, while Argentina have been the tournament's highest-scoring side with 19 goals.
However, both managers know that Sunday's contest will likely be decided by preparation rather than reputation.
De la Fuente has already ruled out assigning a dedicated marker to Messi, insisting Spain will defend collectively rather than build their plan around one individual. Instead, he has emphasised respecting Argentina's overall quality while trusting Spain's own identity.
More Than a World Cup Final
Football has produced countless great rivalries, but few finals have carried such a personal subplot.
Nine years ago, one man stood at the front of a classroom teaching coaching principles. The other listened carefully, absorbing lessons that would eventually shape one of international football's most successful managerial careers.
Whether Argentina retain their crown or Spain become world champions for only the second time, one certainty remains: when the final whistle blows, either the teacher or the student will add another extraordinary chapter to an already remarkable coaching journey.