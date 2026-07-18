France Vs England Weather Forecast, FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place Play-Off: Will Storms Delay The Bronze Final?

England take on France for the bronze final match on Sunday, July 19 at the Hard Rock Stadium from 2:30 am (IST).
Accuweather predict a high of 33°C an hour ahead of kick-off - with a ‘Real Feel’ of 39°C. The chance of rain is at around 40 per cent.
Thunderstorms are expected well before the game is due to start.
England have accustomed themselves to the weather delays since their arrival in North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and they are expecting the same from Miami this weekend ahead of their bronze final match.
The three lions were given early warning during their 3-0 win over Costa Rica in a warm up game at Orlando, the kick-off of which was delayed by an hour due to storms.
Fortunately, three of seven games of England were played under closed roofs in air-conditioned stadiums against Croatia in Dallas and against DR Congo and Argentina in Atlanta while the rain experienced in both Boston and New Jersey did not not lead to any stoppages during the game vs Ghana and Panama.
There were chances of delay due to heat in their quarter final clash again Norway in Miami but there were no stoppages.
England experienced delay only in one of their matches in a heated clash against Mexico in the high altitude Estadio Azteca and the kick-off ended up being delayed due to extreme weather conditions, lightning and heavy storms.
France’s group stage win over Iraq was suspended due to storms in the vicinity of the Philadelphia Stadium which took nearly two hours to shift.
England Vs France Weather Forecast
England's next clash is a return to a familiar setting in Miami where they would be taking on France in the bronze final.
The match at the New York New Jersey Stadium also known as the Hard Rock Stadium which is home to NFL'S Miami Dolphins is set to kick-off from 2:30 am (IST) which is far more comfortable than the clash against Mexico which got delayed till 6:00 am (IST) in the morning.
Accuweather predict a high of 33°C an hour ahead of kick-off - with a ‘Real Feel’ of 39°C. The chance of rain is at around 40 per cent.
Thunderstorms are predicted in the area but well before the game is due to start and fans expected to arrive at the stadium.