IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Due To Injury In Decider At Lord's

Washington Sundar is set to miss the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday due to a leg injury.
Kuldeep Yadav is the potential replacement for the all-rounder.
We might even see both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the playing XI if India doesn't need a left-arm spinner for the match.
Washington Sundar misses out on the third and the final ODI against England at the Lord's on Sunday.
The Indian all-rounder needed a treatment to his leg while batting in theb second ODI and also didn't turn up on the field during the chase in Cardiff on Thursday.
In his absence, India might consider bringing in the left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the team for the series decider.
Washington managed to score just 2 runs in 5 balls during the second ODI in Cardiff and he was seen getting his thigh strapped by the physio during the break.
He left the field in visible discomfort after his short tenure on the crease.
"Washington's injury which he had when he ran his first run to mid-off. His hamstring, I think, it looks like a bad injury, and next ball he got out," India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said after the match.
What Are India's Plans For The 3rd ODI?
Ishan Kishan replaced KL Rahul in the 2nd ODI due to Rahul's illness and we might see both in the playing XI for Sunday's decider at Lord's.
The Lord's Cricket ground which is known for favouring pacers over spinners so India might not go with Kuldeep Yadav in the XI after the left-arm wristspinner's tough IPL in 2026 and has since played only one of India's 13 matches since across formats.
However, Kuldeep is among the top 10 wicket-takers for India in ODIs, with 194 from 121 games.
At his best, he is able to deceive both edges of the batter, whether they are right- or left-handed but his limitations as a batter has often cost him a place in the side.