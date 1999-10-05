Washington Sundar a left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner, is an Indian international cricketer, He plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He made his international debut against Sri Lanka on 13 December 2017.

He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy on 6 October 2016. In 2017, he was selected by Rising Pune Supergiant. He made his Twenty20 debut for Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

In January 2018, he was bought by the Royal challengers Bangalore in the 2018 IPL auction. In 2018, he was named in India C squad for the 2018-19 Deodhar Trophy.

In the 2022 IPL Auction, Sundar was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In August 2022, Sundar played for Lancashire County Cricket Club in the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Championship.

In November 2017, he was named in India’s Twenty20 International squad for their series against Sri Lanka.

In March 2018, he was selected in India’s squad for the 2018 Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In 2020-21, Sundar was initially selected for India’s matches against Australia as a net bowler. However, with numerous injuries to teammates helped Sundar earn a place in the Indian squad. He scored a 62 and he became only the third Indian to score a half-century on Test debut in Australia.