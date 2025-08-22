Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Priyansh Arya hopes to make his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 after a record-breaking IPL 2025 season
He smashed 475 runs at a strike rate of 179.24, including a 43-ball century against Chennai Super Kings
Arya credits coach Sanjay Bhardwaj for his growth and says he remains grounded despite the spotlight
After a sensational debut IPL season in 2025, where he amassed 475 runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 179.24 making him the highest run-scorer by an uncapped batter in IPL history Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya is now focusing on a new challenge: making his debut in first-class cricket during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.
"I wanted to play red-ball cricket, but my debut couldn’t happen then," Arya told ESPNCricinfo. "I hope it will happen this year. I really want to play Ranji Trophy I’ve said this before. I’m excited for the upcoming domestic season and I’m working on a few things, which I can’t tell you right now (laughs)."
Arya’s IPL heroics included a blazing 43-ball 102 against Chennai Super Kings the third-fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. His rise began in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) where he has already made an impact again this season scoring 267 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 171 including a century.
Reflecting on his growth Arya credited his coach Sanjay Bhardwaj for instilling discipline and game-awareness. "I keep discussing with all the coaches what things I can add to my game to better it and keep working on them," Arya said in a conversation reported by PTI videos.
"But Sanjay Bhardwaj sir is the only one I talk to; he is the one who guides me on what and where I lack and advises me to work on the same."
Arya’s breakthrough in the DPL last year highlighted by a memorable over of six sixes and a dominant season caught the attention of IPL franchises earning him a 3.8 crore rupees contract with Punjab Kings.
Despite the growing spotlight Arya remains grounded. "Now, wherever I go, people recognise me and want to click pictures. It feels good. But I’m not someone who roams around a lot I like to stay by myself. After playing in the IPL I haven’t changed my technique playing style or mindset. But yes, I expect a lot more from myself now," he said.
Arya admits the pressure of early dismissals in DPL hasn’t fazed him emphasizing positivity and constant improvement. With his Ranji Trophy debut within reach Arya looks ready to take on the rigors of red-ball cricket with the same determination that made him a force in the shortest format.