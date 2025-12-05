PBKS Outshine RCB, CSK, MI As Most-Searched IPL Team; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Also Creates History

Punjab Kings become 2025’s most-searched IPL team worldwide as teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi drives unprecedented fan interest, outperforming established cricket stars in Google’s global search rankings

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PBKS Outshine RCB, CSK, MI As Most-Searched IPL Team
Punjab Kings players in a huddle. | Photo:X/PunjabKingsIPL
Summary
  • PBKS ranked as the most-searched IPL team globally in Google’s 2025 trends

  • Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged as the only cricketer in the world’s top 10 searched people

  • His meteoric rise even outshone icons like Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit, fueling PBKS’ online dominance

Punjab Kings’ 2025 season ended with mixed emotions, a narrow IPL final defeat, but off the field, the franchise has scored a major win. According to Google’s Year-in-Search data, PBKS emerged as the most-searched IPL team globally in 2025.

Despite the heartbreak in the final at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), PBKS’s popularity soared, a testament to its growing fanbase, strong social-media presence, and the emotional investment fans have in its journey.

This digital milestone means PBKS was ranked 4th among the world’s Top 5 most searched sports teams in 2025, a remarkable feat for an IPL franchise. The team’s Chief Commercial Officer described the recognition as “humbling,” emphasizing that fans connect not just with cricketing success, but the culture, identity, and stories the franchise represents.

PBKS' Greatest Achievement So Far

As the highest-ranked IPL team on that global list, Punjab Kings’ appeal now transcends national boundaries, reflecting how its brand, players, and performances have resonated with a wider audience.

For Punjab Kings, being “most-searched” translates to greater visibility, better sponsorship value, and enhanced global relevance. Even as traditional heavyweights like Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB remain popular, PBSK’s surge suggests fans were drawn this year to momentum, unpredictability, and underdog narratives.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Most searched Cricketer On Google In 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has captured India’s attention in 2025, not just for his explosive batting but for becoming the nation’s most-searched personality on Google this year. His name trending above icons like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni speaks volumes about the impact he made in a single season.

Even established young stars such as Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill did not make the list despite stellar performances, highlighting just how extraordinary Vaibhav’s breakout year has been.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

