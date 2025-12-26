Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: RAJ Bowl First, No Ishan Kishan In Playing XI

Jharkhand will face Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Jharkhand lost their last match against Karnataka
Jharkhand will be up against Rajasthan in Round 2 of Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 26.
Despite posting a massive total of 412 runs, Jharkhand suffered a historic loss against Karnataka. The SMAT champions will be desperate to make a comeback against Rajasthan in their second Group A match.
At the other end, Rajasthan were also handed a crushing defeat of 99 runs by Madhya Pradesh in their first league match. Given the competitive group they are in, they'll be determined to win their next match against Jharkhand to stay in the competition.
Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Rajasthan have won the toss and opted to field first.
Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rajasthan (Playing XI): Manender Narender Singh(w), Sumit Godara, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Manav Suthar(c), Mukul Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Ashok Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed
Jharkhand (Playing XI): Virat Singh, Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Robin Minz, Kumar Kushagra(w/c), Sushant Mishra, Anukul Roy, Shubh Sharma, Rajandeep Singh, Manishi, Shubham Singh
Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Group A match between Jharkhand and Rajasthan will be telecast on Star Sports Khel. It can also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.
Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Rajasthan: Ram Mohan Chouhan, Manender Narender Singh(w), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mukul Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Manav Suthar(c), Ashok Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Samarpit Joshi, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sumit Godara, Aditya Singh Rathore
Jharkhand: Shikhar Mohan, Utkarsh Singh, Sushant Mishra, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Anukul Roy, Robin Minz, Vikash Singh, Shubh Sharma, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Manishi, Shubham Singh