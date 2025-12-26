Jharkhand Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: RAJ Bowl First, No Ishan Kishan In Playing XI

The Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 between Jharkhand and Rajasthan on December 26 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic

The Group A match of Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 between Jharkhand and Rajasthan on December 26 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic