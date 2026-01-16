Punjab Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Do-Or-Die Clash

Here is your handy guide from preview, live streaming to squad for the upcoming 2nd semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Punjab and Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Friday, January 16, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Punjab Vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final
Punjab will be up against Saurashtra in the 2nd semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 16 in Bengaluru. Photo: X | Sunrisers Hyderabad
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab registered a thumping 183-run victory against MP in the quarter-final

  • Saurashtra pip a strong UP side by 17 runs by VJD method in a rain-affected quarter final

  • The winner will face Vidarbha in the final on January 18

A strong Punjab team will lock horns with a gritty Saurashtra in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Punjab are coming off a thumping 183-run win over Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final match. They looked like a well-oiled machine with 4 batters getting past their half-centuries leading to a massive score of 345, while the bowlers dismantle MP for just 162, with Sanvir Singh leading the charge with 3 wickets.

On the other hand, Saurashtra edged past a strong Uttar Pradesh by 17 runs with the help of the VJD method. While chasing 311, SAUR was at 238/3 in 40.1 overs, when rain stopped play and the match could not resume further.

Saurashtra were awarded the match as they 17 runs ahead the point of the stoppage according to the VJD method. Skipper Harvik Desai smashed an unbeaten 100 for his team and played an instrumental role in their win over UP.

Punjab Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Punjab vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final be played?

The Punjab vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 16, 2026 at 1:30 pm IST..

Where will the Punjab vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final be telecast and live streamed?

The Punjab vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final will be telecast on Star Sports in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Punjab Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Semi-Final: Squads

Punjab: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Uday Saharan, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, Sumit Sharma

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Prasanta Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Hetvik Kotak, Pranav Karia, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

