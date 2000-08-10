Prabhsimran Singh, born on August 10, 2000, in Patiala, Punjab, India, comes from a family deeply rooted in the sport of cricket. Prabhsimran's journey in cricket began at a young age, as he represented Punjab at various age-group levels. His consistent performances at the domestic level caught the attention of the selectors, and he was selected to play for the India U-19 team in the 2019 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, Prabhsimran made his debut for the Punjab cricket team, showcasing his talent as a wicket-keeper batsman. His breakthrough season came in 2019-20, when he scored 598 runs in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 49.83, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Prabhsimran's impressive performances in the domestic circuit earned him a call-up to the India A team, where he continued to impress with his batting and wicket-keeping skills. In 2020, he was signed by the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has since been a regular member of the squad.

In the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Prabhsimran was the leading run-scorer for the Punjab team, amassing 343 runs in 8 matches at an average of 57.16. His consistent performances in the domestic tournaments have kept him in the reckoning for a potential India call-up.

Prabhsimran's was selected for the Indian national cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe in August 2022. He made his international debut in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, scoring a match-winning 81 not out to help India secure a comfortable victory.