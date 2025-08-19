Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

“I can discuss with you right now, T20 cricket and Test cricket, he is already leading. And like Surya mentioned, he was the vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket for India. So, we obviously see some leadership qualities in him. And behind his form in England was what we were hoping for. He obviously exceeded all our expectations with the kind of form that he showed with his bat. Which is a great sign when there is so much pressure on you as a captain. So, like I said, I can only talk about T20 cricket right now and Test cricket,” said Agarkar.