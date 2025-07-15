India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

Smriti Mandhana enters the 4000-run club in T20I cricket
She is the only Indian to achieve this feat
Mandhana took just 3,227 balls to reach the 4000-run mark
Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian cricketer and 2nd batter in the world to breach the 4000-run mark in women's T20I cricket. Only New Zealand batter Suzie Bates, with 4,716 runs in 177 matches, is ahead of India vice-captain.
Smriti Mandhana achieved this feat in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, when she scored her 18th run in the 6th over of India's innings while chasing a target of 122 runs.
The southpaw batter from Maharashtra is the quickest in the world to score 4000 runs in T20I cricket. She has taken just 3227 balls to complete this historic mark, while Bates took 3675 balls to do so.
India won the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka comprehensively and Smriti played a significant role in India's win by forging an important 54-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues for the 2nd wicket while chasing a modest 122 runs in 20 overs.
However, Smriti got out at 25 but Jemimah (69*) went to win the match for India by chasing down the target in 14.4 overs. India now lead the series five-match series by 1-0 going ahead into the 2nd match.
