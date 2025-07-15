India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian cricketer to reach the 4000-run milestone in T20I cricket second only to New Zealand's Suzie Bates in the world

Smriti Mandhana record
India's Smriti Mandhana creates history as she becomes first India to score 4000 T20I runs. Photo: AP
  • Smriti Mandhana enters the 4000-run club in T20I cricket

  • She is the only Indian to achieve this feat

  • Mandhana took just 3,227 balls to reach the 4000-run mark

Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian cricketer and 2nd batter in the world to breach the 4000-run mark in women's T20I cricket. Only New Zealand batter Suzie Bates, with 4,716 runs in 177 matches, is ahead of India vice-captain.

Smriti Mandhana achieved this feat in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, when she scored her 18th run in the 6th over of India's innings while chasing a target of 122 runs.

The southpaw batter from Maharashtra is the quickest in the world to score 4000 runs in T20I cricket. She has taken just 3227 balls to complete this historic mark, while Bates took 3675 balls to do so.

India won the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka comprehensively and Smriti played a significant role in India's win by forging an important 54-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues for the 2nd wicket while chasing a modest 122 runs in 20 overs.

However, Smriti got out at 25 but Jemimah (69*) went to win the match for India by chasing down the target in 14.4 overs. India now lead the series five-match series by 1-0 going ahead into the 2nd match.

Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Fiasco

This was Smriti Mandhana's first international outing since her wedding fiasco with music composer Palash Muchhal. Smriti and Palash were set to marry on November 23 but the wedding was postponed on the eve of the ceremony.

At first, it was reported that the decision was taken because of Smriti's father's deteriorating health, but later rumours intensified that it all unfolded because Palash cheated on Smriti, as his chats with another girl were doing the rounds around social media during that time. Amid all this, some days later, Smriti herself called off the wedding via an Instagram post thus adding fire to the rumours.

Published At:
