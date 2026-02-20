India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Weather Forecast And Likely Playing XIs

India A Women Vs Sri Lanka A Women LIVE Streaming: India A will face the Sri Lanka A women in the first semi-final at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026. Check out the streaming details, weather forecast and likely playing XIs of the match

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
India A Women Vs Sri Lanka A Women LIVE Streaming
India A will face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A women topped their group after winning two of their three matches

  • Sri Lanka A women also won two of their three matches in the league stage

  • The match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app from 8 AM IST

India A will lock swords with Sri Lanka A women in the first semi-final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026.

India A topped their group in the league stage after winning two of the three matches. After a surprise blip against the UAE in the first game, India delivered a fantastic comeback against arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match, beating them comprehensively by 8 wickets with 59 balls to spare.

In their next match, they thrashed Nepal by 7 wickets to book a berth in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka A also made a comeback into the tournament by defeating Malaysia and Thailand after losing their first match to Bangladesh A.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Weather Forecast

The weather at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in expected to most hot and sunny with temperature hovering around 34°C to 36°C. he humidity levels during the day are expected to drop to 45-50% during the day.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND A's Likely Playing XI

Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Saima Thakor, Anushka Sanjeevani, Sachini Nisansala, Rashmi Silva, Ama Kanchana, Yasanthi Herath

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads

India A Women: Deeya Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Nandini Kashyap, Humairaa Kaazi, Nandni Sharma

Sri Lanka A Women: Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika, Mithali Bandara, Vitini Chandima de Alwis, Chethana Vimukthi, Nethmi Senarathna, Rashmi Silva

India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Streaming Details

The 1st semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 8:00 AM IST.

Published At:
