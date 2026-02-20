India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Weather Forecast And Likely Playing XIs

India A will face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

India A will face Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1