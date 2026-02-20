India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Weather Forecast And Likely Playing XIs

India A women topped their group after winning two of their three matches
Sri Lanka A women also won two of their three matches in the league stage
The match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app from 8 AM IST
India A will lock swords with Sri Lanka A women in the first semi-final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on February 20, 2026.
India A topped their group in the league stage after winning two of the three matches. After a surprise blip against the UAE in the first game, India delivered a fantastic comeback against arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match, beating them comprehensively by 8 wickets with 59 balls to spare.
In their next match, they thrashed Nepal by 7 wickets to book a berth in the semi-final.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka A also made a comeback into the tournament by defeating Malaysia and Thailand after losing their first match to Bangladesh A.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok in expected to most hot and sunny with temperature hovering around 34°C to 36°C. he humidity levels during the day are expected to drop to 45-50% during the day.
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND A's Likely Playing XI
Radha Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Saima Thakor, Anushka Sanjeevani, Sachini Nisansala, Rashmi Silva, Ama Kanchana, Yasanthi Herath
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads
India A Women: Deeya Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Mamatha Madiwala(w), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Nandini Kashyap, Humairaa Kaazi, Nandni Sharma
Sri Lanka A Women: Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika, Mithali Bandara, Vitini Chandima de Alwis, Chethana Vimukthi, Nethmi Senarathna, Rashmi Silva
India A Vs Sri Lanka A, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Streaming Details
The 1st semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app in India. The action will begin from 8:00 AM IST.