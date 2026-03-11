IPL 2026: Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tournament History

IPL 2026: Check out the list of the top ten highest run getters in the history of the Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL match. AP
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. AP Photo
  • Virat Kohli (8661) is at the top spot in the list of top run getters in the history of IPL

  • Virat Kohli's 973 runs in IPL 2026 is the most by any batter in one season of league's history

  • Rohit Sharma is at the 2nd spot in the list with 7046 runs throughout his IPL career so far

Over the previous 18 seasons, the IPL has changed the way cricket is viewed and played across the world. The most recent phenomenon that changed the way T20 is being played is the elevated standard of batting.

The scores in excess of 250, which used to be an anomaly some years earlier, have become a frequent affair, which was adopted on the international stage as well, and the recently concluded event is a great example of it.

The batters have played a huge role in taking the IPL to the heights it has reached today, so let's check out who have been the top 10 run-scorers in the history of IPL, since its inception till date:

1. Virat Kohli - 8661 (2008-2025)

Virat Kohli has been the ultimate GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of IPL's history till now. The Indian legend, who has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inception of the league, has amassed 8661 runs in the tournament history so far at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85.

He also has 8 hundreds and 63 centuries to his name in the IPL. Though, he has been there with RCB since 2008, it was only last year (2025) when he finally managed to get his hands on the coveted trophy.

2. Rohit Sharma - 7046 (2008-2025)

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match. AP
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Rohit Sharma has been another standout batter in IPL's history. The flamboyant opener has scored 7046 runs so far at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 132.09.

Though his recent form in the league has declined, given his pedigree and the form at the international stage, he's still the most sought-after batter in the tournament and have smashed 2 tons and 47 half-centuries.

In addition to his exploits with the bat, he's also led the Mumbai Indians to the title five times, equalled only by the great MS Dhoni.

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 (2008-2024)

Shikhar Dhawan IPL runs
Shikhar Dhawan is the third-highest scorer in the history of IPL with 6769 runs. Photo: File
Shikhar Dhawan has been another IPL legend, who has churned out runs for fun in the world's best T20 league. The southpaw batter has slammed 6769 runs during his career at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 127.14.

Dhawan, also lovingly known as 'Jatt Ji', has hit 2 centuries and 51 half-centuries in the league.

4. David Warner - 6565 (2009-2024)

David Warner IPL runs
David Warner is the fourth highest run-scorer in the history of IPL with 6565 runs. Photo: File
Despite being an Aussie, David Warner took the IPL like a fish to water and ended up racking up 6565 runs during his career at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77. He blasted 4 centuries and 62 half-centuries and even took Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title with his charismatic captaincy.

He was one of the most loved foreign cricketers in India and made a special bond with the Hyderabad fans with his engaging social media presence and affinity for Tollywood.

5. Suresh Raina - 5528 (2009-2021)

Suresh Raina IPL runs
Suresh Raina is at the 5th spot in the list of top run-getters in the IPL Photo: File
Suresh Raina, popularly known as Mr. IPL, was one of the first few batters who cracked the code of IPL and played a vital role in Chennai Super Kings' dominance in the league.

Raina compiled 5528 runs during his career at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73. He hit one century and 39 half-centuries in the IPL and was instrumental in leading CSK to multiple title wins.

6. MS Dhoni - 5439 (2008-2025)

MS Dhoni IPL runs
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during an Indian Premier League game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: AP
MS Dhoni is an IPL veteran, who not only terrorised the bowlers with his brutal hitting but also was known as an enigmatic captaincy leading CSK to five title wins.

He has been bestowed with many names, but the one he's the most fond of is "Thala," which means leader. Dhoni has amassed 5439 runs in his ongoing IPL career at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He's finished many memorable matches in the tournament and has carved an unmatched legacy for himself.

7. KL Rahul - 5222 (2013-2025)

KL Rahul IPL runs
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL history. Though he has won the Orange cap only once, yet he's mostly been in the race to win it, making him one of the most dependable batters of the league's history.

Rahul has aggregated 5222 runs in the IPL so far, at an astonishing average of 46.21 and a strike rate of 136.02. He has five centuries and 40 half-centuries to his name in this league.

8. AB de Villiers - 5162 (2008-2021)

AB de Villiers IPL runs
AB de Villiers is the 8th highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 5162 runs. Photo: File
AB de Villiers, prominently known as "Mr 360," is arguably the most destructive batter of the IPL so far. He has scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68. The South African legend was renowned for hitting the ball to all parts of the ground, even the best bowlers in the world.

He has single-handedly changed the course of many IPL matches for RCB with his belligerent hitting and formed a famous pairing with another legend, Virat Kohli.

9. Ajinkya Rahane - 5032 (2008-2025)

Ajinkya Rahane IPL runs
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the underrated batter of the IPL so far. He has scored 5032 runs so far at an average of 30.49 and a strike rate of 125. The stylish batter was one of the most pleasing batter to watch when on full song and has smashed 2 tons and 33 half-centuries in his IPL career so far.

10. Chris Gayle - 4965 (2008-2021)

Chris Gayle IPL runs
Chris Gayle is at the 10th spot in the list of highest run-getters in the IPL with 4965 runs. Photo: File
Chris Gayle was one of the most destructive hitters of the cricket ball in history. On his day, the West Indian legend could take apart any bowling line-up and has played many memorable innings in the IPL, including the 175 - highest individual score of the IPL.

Gayle scored 4965 runs in the IPL at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96, including 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

