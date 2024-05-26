Sunrisers Hyderabad (stylised as SunRisers Hyderabad, abbr. SRH) are a professional franchise cricket team based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, that plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL. The team is currently coached by Daniel Vettori and captained by Pat Cummins. Their primary home ground is the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, which has a capacity of 39,000.

Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced the Deccan Chargers in 2012 and debuted in 2013. The franchise was taken over by Sun TV Network after the Deccan Chronicle went bankrupt. The squad was announced in Chennai on 18 December 2012. The team is owned by Sun TV Network who won the bid with ₹85.05 crore (US$11 million) per year for a five-year deal, a week after the Chargers were terminated due to prolonged financial issues. Sun TV Network Limited, which is headquartered in Chennai, is one of India's biggest television networks with 32 TV channels and 45 FM radio stations, making it India's largest media and entertainment company.

The team jersey was unveiled on 8 March 2013, and the team anthem composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar was released on 12 March 2013. The logo was unveiled on 20 December 2012, along with the announcement that the team's management would be led by Kris Srikkanth, now replaced by veteran Muttiah Muralitharan, Tom Moody, and V. V. S. Laxman.

The team made their first IPL appearance in 2013, where they reached the playoffs, eventually finishing in fourth place. The Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in the 2016 season, defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. The team has qualified for the play-off stage of the tournament for five consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2020. In 2018, the team reached the finals of the Indian Premier League but lost to Chennai Super Kings. In 2024, the team reached the finals of the Indian Premier League but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. The team was considered one of the best bowling sides, often admired for its ability to defend low totals, but now has shifted to a remarkable batting side, according to many cricket pundits. The team also holds the record for the highest-ever IPL total with 287 runs. David Warner is the leading run scorer for the side, having won the Orange Cap three times, in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker having won the Purple Cap twice, in 2016 and 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the brand value of the Sunrisers Hyderabad which saw a decline of 4 percent to US$57.4 million in 2020 as the overall brand value of the IPL decreased to US$4.4 billion, according to Brand Finance.

For the 2016 season, SRH retained 15 players and released nine. After the auction, SRH traded two players. Sunrisers Hyderabad were crowned champions under David Warner's magnificent captaincy after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final and ending the season with 11 wins and six losses. This was their maiden, and to date only, title. Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Sunrisers Hyderabad player to win the Purple Cap.

Following the 2023 season debacle, SRH announced Daniel Vettori as the head coach replacing Brian Lara and released the likes of Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Kartik Tyagi ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. SRH traded Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and got Shahbaz Ahmed in return ahead of the players retention/release deadline. On the auction day, SRH purchased the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat. SRH announced Pat Cummins as the new captain for the 2024 season replacing former captain Aiden Markram following a poor 2023 season.

The team started off their campaign with a narrow defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. On 27 March 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 11-year old record of the highest-ever IPL total of 263 runs by scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians, & securing a 31-run victory at the in Hyderabad.

On 15 April 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their own record for the highest IPL total with a sensational 287 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. SRH's total is also the second-highest T20 cricket, only behind Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia in 2023. In reply, RCB racked up 262 for seven in a 25-run defeat, the highest T20 score ever to end up on the losing side.

The team played against Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad in Qualifier 1, which they lost by 8 wickets and played the qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, won the match by 36 runs and advanced to finals to play Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. The team ended the season as runners up with Kolkata Knight Riders winning by 8 wickets, the team has finished with 9 wins, 7 losses and 1 No result.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is the principal cricket stadium in Hyderabad and is the home ground of the SRH. It is owned by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). It is located in the eastern suburb of Uppal and has a seating capacity of 40,000.

In 2015, the 30,000-capacity Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, which is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was selected as the secondary home ground for Sunrisers Hyderabad and the team played their first three home games there during that season.

During the 2017 season, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad were defending IPL champions, they hosted the season opener and final. SRH selected their primary home ground to host their home games.

During the 2019 season, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium was selected to host the IPL final after the BCCI decided to shift the match from M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after TNCA failed to secure permission to open three locked stands for the match.

Hyderabad Cricket Association won the award for best ground and pitch during IPL 2019 & IPL 2024 seasons.