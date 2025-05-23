RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2025 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 42 Runs In Lucknow

When you get to bat first and both openers are looking in good touch, it's your job to keep the momentum going. The moment I saw Abhishek and Head starting the game like that, I just knew it's a very good wicket and we have to go over 200 at least. Your approach changes when wickets are falling, but you try to keep the momentum going. For that you need to play some good shots. You get that confidence when you bat well in the practice sessions. I was just thinking of playing good shots. One side was very big and there were gaps. Not so happy with the performance overall. We could've done much better overall. I could've done much more for my team. It's a game of learning. These things happen. You just have to keep believing in yourself and keep working hard.