RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2025 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 42 Runs In Lucknow

RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: How To Watch?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Why This Match Shifted To Lucknow?
RCB have booked a berth in top four and had to move to Lucknow to play this game against SRH. The weather in Bengaluru, where the clash was supposed to take place, has not been good with heavy rains lashing the city.
The shifting of RCB's penultimate league stage game will help the team as they were anyway supposed to travel to Lucknow for their last league stage match against the Super Giants.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field first in Lucknow.
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: What Captains Said At Toss
Pat Cummins (SRH Captain): We've shown promising signs in our recent games, and we're building momentum for next season. Consistency is key, and we need to perform at our best. Our last game was a highlight, chasing down 200 comfortably. I've been working with Shami on my bowling. With three changes in the team, Travis Head's return, and the inclusion of Abhinav Manohar and Unadkat, we're looking to make an impact.
Jitesh Sharma (RCB Captain): It's my first time leading RCB, though I did captain PBKS against SRH last year. We're leaning towards bowling first to capitalise on the moisture in the pitch. Our goal is to top the table and make a strong playoff run. The management has done a great job supporting the players, and we've got a positive team culture. We're focused on winning every game and ultimately lifting the trophy. With Rajat Patidar as our impact player and Mayank set to replace Padikkal, we're looking to make the most of our squad.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Impact Subs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Hyderabad Start Batting
The dashing duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Yash Dayal came to bowl the first over for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He conceded eight runs including a boundary.
SRH - 8/0 (1)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Wickets Fall
Lungi Ngidi dismissed Abhishek Sharma in his first over. He made 34 off 17 balls. Ngidi leaked 15 runs in his first over. In the next over, Travis Haed also departed when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his out.
SRH - 57/2 (5)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Kishan, Klaasen Rebuild Innings
Heinrich Klaasen replaced Travis Head at the crease after his dismissal and along with Ishan Kishan, he has taken the scorecard forward with multiple boundaries in the last couple of overs. But, Suyash Sharma dismissed Klaasen in the ninth over to stop the run-flow.
SRH - 103/3 (9)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Kishan Hits Fifty!
Aniket Verma went berserk and smashed two sixes and a four in Suyash Sharma's over, then a couple of sixes in the next over of Krunal Pandya. Ishan Kishan completed his half century right after the timeout break.
SRH - 156/4 (13)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Reddy Departs
Romario Shepherd was introduced into the attack in the 15th over and he got rid of the all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Abhinav Manohar is the new batter at the crease.
SRH - 168/5 (15)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Bhuvi Leaks 15 Runs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was called to bowl his last over of the spell and he conceded 15 runs. Ishan Kishan hit a four and a six in the over.
SRH - 203/6 (18)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Hyderabad Make 231 Runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad made 231 runs in the first inning thanks to unbeaten 94 runs of Ishan Kishan. Pat Cummins also added 13 runs off six balls to take his side to a respectable total. This is the 42nd time this season, when a team has scored more than 200 runs.
SRH - 231/6 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score - SRH - 231/6 (20)
Ishan Kishan - 94* (48), Abhishek Sharma - 34 (17) | Romario Shepherd: (2-0-14-2)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Bengaluru Start Batting
Royal Challengers Bengaluru started batting with Virat Kohli, Phil Salt whereas SRH's bowling attack was opened by Pat Cummins. 10 runs from the first over.
RCB - 10/0 (1)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Wicket On No-Ball
Phil Salt was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the fourth over but that was a no-ball. The umpire checked that and it was no ball. Salt survived. Kohli hit back-to-back fours in the same over.
RCB - 42/0 (4)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: RCB 72/0 (6)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a blazing start in their innings, thanks to a vintage Virat Kohli assault at the top. The intent was evident early on, and LSG missed a golden opportunity to stop the charge when Reddy failed to hold on to a chance to dismiss Kohli in the third over. Adding to their woes, Salt, who looked to be dismissed off a mistimed shot, got a lucky reprieve when the delivery was called a no-ball. The momentum kept building as RCB raced to their 50 inside just 4.4 overs. The biggest blow came when Lasith Malinga was introduced into the attack — the veteran was taken apart for 17 runs in his very first over, as Kohli and Salt stamped their authority in the powerplay.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: RCB 118/1 (10)
A blazing return to the XI for Phil Salt, who storms to a 27-ball half-century to give RCB a much-needed boost at the top. Having missed a few games, Salt wasted no time making his presence felt, taking on the bowlers with fearless intent. His fifty came up in emphatic fashion — an overpitched delivery outside off was dismissed over extra cover with authority. RCB will be thrilled to have their explosive opener back in rhythm, especially with the playoffs in sight.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: RCB 119/1 (10.1)
Concern for RCB as Phil Salt goes down on the ground, showing visible signs of dehydration. The physio is out in the middle, working on Salt’s left hamstring with some gentle stretching, hoping to ease the discomfort. With RCB already grappling with a string of injuries this season, this sight will be particularly worrying for the camp. Salt has been in blistering form today, and the team would want him fit and firing. A quick dose of pickle juice is handed over to tackle the cramps — fingers crossed it does the trick.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: RCB 147/3 (13)
“Oh, no!” cried Phil Salt the moment the ball left his bat — and with good reason. In his attempt to muscle a fullish delivery from Pat Cummins, Salt opened up his stance and went deep in the crease to launch it downtown. But the execution was far from perfect; instead of clearing the infield, he sliced it awkwardly back down the ground. The ball hung in the air long enough for Harshal Patel at mid-off to backpedal, turn slightly toward mid-on, and complete a well-judged catch. A promising innings cut short, and Salt knew it the instant it left his bat.
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Malinga Strikes
Eshan Malinga was called to bowl the 16th over and he dismissed the set batter Rajat Patidar and Romario Shepherd in the same over to put more pressure on RCB. Now, they need 58 runs in four overs.
RCB - 174/6 (16)
RCB Vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win!
Jaydev Unadkat came to bowl the 17th over and conceding just five runs, he dismissed Jitesh Sharma. Eshan Malinga came to bowl the next over and dismissed Tim David. Pat Cummins dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya in the next over. Harshal Patel put the final nail in coffin when he dismissed Yash Dayal on the second-last delivery of the match.
RCB - 189/10 (19.5)
Jitesh Sharma | RCB Captain
I think 20-30 runs were extra, I don't have any answers (how RCB lost from that situation.) We were rusty and I think intensity wasn't there, but it's good to lose this game. I was upset because I got out, I wasn't in that zone to meet Tim David who was injured. I think losing this game was good, the positive things are that we are batting well. After this loss I think it's good to get this setback, we will bounce back in a good way in the upcoming games.
Pat Cummins | SRH Captain
Little bit too late this season but good allround effort with both bat and ball. Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feel like we've a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek's always telling me that he's a good option and I should use him. So much power for someone who's not as tall as some others (talking about Kishan). We actually misread the wicket. Thought it might have been a 170 wicket, and then all the batters came back and said it's a really good wicket and to keep going. He's been great (Malinga). Wherever you bowl him, he's taken wickets. He's got plenty of tool - the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season.
Ishan Kishan | SRH (POTM)
When you get to bat first and both openers are looking in good touch, it's your job to keep the momentum going. The moment I saw Abhishek and Head starting the game like that, I just knew it's a very good wicket and we have to go over 200 at least. Your approach changes when wickets are falling, but you try to keep the momentum going. For that you need to play some good shots. You get that confidence when you bat well in the practice sessions. I was just thinking of playing good shots. One side was very big and there were gaps. Not so happy with the performance overall. We could've done much better overall. I could've done much more for my team. It's a game of learning. These things happen. You just have to keep believing in yourself and keep working hard.
That's All From Our Side!
RCB slipped to third place in the points table with 17 points. SRH are in eighth place with 11 points in 13 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next and last IPL match in Delhi on Sunday. RCB will play against LSG at the same venue on Tuesday.
That's all from our side. Goodnight and take care!