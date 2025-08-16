Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds at full time of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, centre left, celebrates with Bournemouth's Adam Smith after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Referee Anthony Taylor during a stop in play after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, second right, informs the referee of a possible racial comment from the crowd during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, front, and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, and Bournemouth's Adam Smith in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield, Liverpool, England.