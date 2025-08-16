Football

Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Begin Title Defence With Dramatic Late Win

Liverpool staged a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Bournemouth in the opening match of the English Premier League 2025-26 at Anfield on 16 August. The emotionally charged fixture saw fans honour the late Diogo Jota, while Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was subjected to racial abuse from a home supporter. On the pitch, new signing Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo put the Reds two goals ahead, but Semenyo struck twice shortly after the hour mark to draw the visitors level. Substitute Federico Chiesa then restored Liverpool’s lead late on, before Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time strike sealed a thrilling victory for Arne Slot’s men.