Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

Why is Ikkis postponed?

The makers have not mentioned the reason behind the delay. But, according to a tweet by trade expert Taran Adarsh, Ikkis has been delayed to avoid competition with Dhurandhar, which has been conquering the box office. Also, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing on December 19, and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25. So, it's a smart move to avoid clashes at the box office.