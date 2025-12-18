Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda starrer will now hit the theatres in January. Check out the new release date.

Agastya Nanda Ikkis poster
Agastya Nanda's Ikkis postponed to January 1, 2026 Photo: Instagram/Maddock Films
  • Ikkis, which was scheduled for theatrical release on December 25, 2025, will now hit the screens in January.

  • Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the titular role of Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

  • Check out Ikkis' new release date here.

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is special for several reasons—one is its late cinema legend Dharmendra's swansong, and another is the film marks Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, where he plays real-life hero Second  Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. Khetarpal was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. 

The biographical war drama was scheduled for theatrical release on December 25, 2025. But Ikkis' release date has been pushed to January. With this, the film has been postponed for the third time.

Ikkis new release date announced

Ikkis will now hit the screens on January 1, 2026. On Wednesday, the makers shared the news on social media.

Maddock films, announcing the new release date of Ikkis, wrote on Instagram, "This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghavan’s first war film. The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young (sic)." Sharing the trailer link, the makers added, "Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026 (sic)."

Why is Ikkis postponed?

The makers have not mentioned the reason behind the delay. But, according to a tweet by trade expert Taran Adarsh, Ikkis has been delayed to avoid competition with Dhurandhar, which has been conquering the box office. Also, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing on December 19, and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25. So, it's a smart move to avoid clashes at the box office.

Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in significant roles.

