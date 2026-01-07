The Batman Part II: Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join Robert Pattinson? Here's What We Know

Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks for The Batman Part II.
Role details remain undisclosed by DC Studios.
Sequel stars Robert Pattinson and the returning cast.
The Batman Part II casting buzz has gained momentum, with reports suggesting Sebastian Stan is in talks to join Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel starring Robert Pattinson. While details about Stan's role are being kept tightly under wraps, his potential addition has already fuelled speculation around Gotham's next chapter.
Sebastian Stan to star in The Batman Part II?
It remains unclear whether Stan would appear as an ally or adversary to Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. No official confirmation has been issued by DC Studios, and character details have not yet been revealed. Still, the possibility of his involvement adds another layer of intrigue to a sequel that has been closely guarded since its announcement.
A sequel built on a successful foundation
The Batman Part II follows the success of The Batman (2022), which earned $772 million globally and was praised for its grounded, noir-inspired tone. The sequel is expected to begin production next spring and is currently scheduled for an October 2027 theatrical release.
Several familiar faces are set to return, including Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as the Joker. Scarlett Johansson has recently joined the supporting cast, further expanding the film’s ensemble.
Sebastian Stan and the superhero crossover
Stan is best known for his long-running role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his potential move to a DC project particularly notable. He previously shared screen space with Pattinson in The Devil All the Time and has worked extensively with Johansson across multiple Marvel films.
Although The Batman Part II exists outside the newly launched DC Universe, it continues to be developed under DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. For now, Stan’s possible entry into Gotham remains one of the sequel’s most talked-about developments.