Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Here's The Truth

There have been rumours that Sai Pallavi will play SUM-80 in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
The role was previously played by Deepika Padukone.
A representative of the film has reacted to the reports.
Actress Deepika Padukone portrayed the character SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, in Kalki 2898 AD (2024), which played a pivotal part in the film's narrative. She won't be reprising her role in the sequel. Padukone stepped down from Nag Ashwin's directorial. It was confirmed last year by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house backing the film.
There have been reports that Sai Pallavi will replace Deepika in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Now, a representative of the film has reacted to the reports.
Deepika Padukone replaced by Sai Pallavi in Kalki 2898 AD sequel?
The representative said, “Nothing has been finalised yet.” However, the insider confirmed that the makers are planning to take Sai on board to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit, adding, “They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.”
Reacting to the rumours that Nag has finalised Sai and that shooting will resume soon, the representative said, “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation.”
Neither the producers nor the director has released a statement on it.
Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD
In September last year, the makers released a statement that read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD."
"After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more," the statement read further.
Kalki 2898 AD was reportedly made on a huge budget of over Rs 700 crore. It grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles.