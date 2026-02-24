Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pics, Shares Excitement To Reunite With Kamal Haasan After 40 Years

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan did not share screen space in Kalki 2898 AD. With the sequel, they are reuniting after four decades.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD
Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD sets Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blogpost
  • Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan did not share screen space in Kalki 2898 AD.

  • The legends are reuniting on-screen for the first time in four decades for Kalki 2.

  • Amitabh Bachchan has shared BTS pics from the set.

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in 2024, is coming up with its sequel. The shoot for Kalki 2898 AD 2 has begun, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reuniting on set. They are sharing the same screen space for the second part of the hit film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunion on Kalki 2898 AD 2 set

Mr Bachchan has returned to Hyderabad for the film’s shoot, and he can be seen sharing a warm hug with Haasan on the set. On Tuesday, the 83-year-old megastar took to his blog to share pictures from outside his residence, with fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Alongside the pics, the Sholay star wrote, “told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. ... even this cute little fellow (dog).”

Amitabh Bachchan excited to work with Kamal Haasan

Big B also apologised to his fans and revealed that he was shooting for the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. In the pics, he can be seen in the get-up of his character Ashwatthama. He added, “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN"

Sharing his excitement, the actor wrote, "We shall be working together after ages .. last in Geraftaar .. Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday ..My love.”

For the unversed, though Bachchan and Haasan worked in Kalki 2928 AD, they didn't share the same screen space. The sequel marks their on-screen collaboration after four decades.

Big B and Kamal Haasan
Big B and Kamal Haasan Photo: Amitabh Bachchan blogpost
Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will not have Deepika Padukone, who played an important role in the film. Sai Pallavi is reportedly replacing Padukone. Ashwin had earlier revealed that the second instalment will focus more on Prabhas' character and Bachchan's Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan, who only had a few scenes, will also have more of his character in the second part.

Published At:
