Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pics, Shares Excitement To Reunite With Kamal Haasan After 40 Years

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will not have Deepika Padukone, who played an important role in the film. Sai Pallavi is reportedly replacing Padukone. Ashwin had earlier revealed that the second instalment will focus more on Prabhas' character and Bachchan's Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan, who only had a few scenes, will also have more of his character in the second part.