Massive Fire In SCB Hospital’s Trauma Care ICU In Odisha’s Cuttack

Short-circuit suspected as cause; critically ill patients on ventilators succumb to smoke suffocation, CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits site, announces ₹25 lakh ex-gratia per family

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Outlook News Desk
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Mohan Majhi visits SCB Medical College Cuttack Odisha after fire.png
Mohan Majhi visits SCB Medical College Cuttack Odisha after fire.png
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A major fire erupted in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

  • At least 10 patients, mostly on ventilator and oxygen support several others were shifted to other ICUs in critical condition.

  • Eleven hospital staff members suffered burn injuries during rescue operations; the fire was quickly doused by fire brigades, and CM Majhi rushed to the spot to review the situation.

At least 10 patients lost their lives and several others are in critical condition after a massive fire broke out in the Trauma Care Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Odisha’s premier SCB Medical College and Hospital early on Monday morning.

The blaze erupted between 2:30 am and 3:00 am on the first floor of the trauma care block, spreading panic among patients, attendants and staff. Officials suspect a short circuit as the probable cause, though a detailed investigation is underway.

Most of the deceased were critically ill patients who were on ventilator and oxygen support. They reportedly succumbed to suffocation from thick smoke before they could be fully evacuated, sources said. Fire brigade teams reached the spot within minutes and brought the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the hospital.

Eleven hospital staff members sustained burn injuries while helping shift patients to safety. The remaining patients were immediately moved to other ICUs within the medical college, though many remain in critical condition.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital, took stock of the situation and held an emergency meeting with senior officials, including the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, S Dev Datta Singh, who confirmed the death toll at 10. The CM has announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the State Disaster Response Fund.

Health authorities have launched a full probe into the incident, focusing on fire safety protocols and electrical systems in the 100+ year-old government hospital. This is the latest in a series of fire incidents at major medical facilities in the state, raising fresh concerns over hospital safety standards.

Further details on the exact cause and additional casualties are awaited as rescue and medical operations continue.

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