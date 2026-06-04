Three Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out in ICU of Muzaffarpur Private Hospital

A major fire at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur's Brahmpura area resulted in at least three deaths early Thursday morning.
The blaze originated in the intensive care unit where approximately 13 to 15 patients were receiving treatment.
Dense smoke and rapidly spreading flames significantly hindered initial evacuation and rescue operations within the ward.
A massive fire killed at least three people after breaking out in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early Thursday.
The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital in the Brahmpura area and quickly spread through the facility, filling the ward with dense smoke. Officials warned the death toll could increase as authorities assess the full scale of the emergency.
"We received information about the fire early in the morning. At least three people have died in the incident," the Muzaffarpur District Magistrate told PTI.
The deadly incident has prompted an immediate investigation as local administration officials coordinate with hospital management to locate affected families and determine the precise cause of the blaze.
Evacuation and Rescue
Around 13 to 15 patients were undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit when the fire started. Family members quickly stepped in to shift the affected patients to other medical facilities in the district, as reported by the news agency.
The flames spread rapidly across the ward, significantly hampering initial evacuation efforts. Emergency responders launched rescue operations immediately after receiving reports of the incident, working through the thick smoke to clear the building. Details regarding the exact whereabouts and current medical condition of several transferred patients are still being ascertained by local officials.
Investigation and Response
Hospital authorities suspect the deadly blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit inside the ICU. The hospital management said it was fully cooperating with the administration, adding that a formal inquiry into the incident has been initiated to determine liability.
Local officials have contained the immediate threat to the building but remain focused on managing the aftermath and contacting the victims' relatives.
"We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken," the district magistrate told PTI.