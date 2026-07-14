Indian Sailor Dies In Iranian Missile Attack On Tankers

Iranian cruise missiles targeted two UAE-flagged tankers, the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah, in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz.
One Indian national was killed and eight other crew members, including six Indians and two Ukrainians, sustained injuries in the strike.
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence condemned the incident as a blatant attack and asserted its full right to respond to the escalation.
Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz. The attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and wounded eight others, Reuters reported.
The strikes hit the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah within Omani territorial waters on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals were injured. Four of these crew members suffered serious injuries, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence stated.
Onboard fires caused material damage to both vessels before responders brought them under control. The ministry condemned the incident as a "blatant attack" in a statement to Reuters.
The ministry stated to Reuters the UAE retains "its full right to respond to this escalation" to protect its security and stability.
UKMTO Reports Projectile Strike
In a separate incident on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) informed that an unknown projectile hit a tanker. The incident occurred 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat in Oman.
The projectile struck the starboard-side engine room. The ship's master said all crew members were safe.
Reuters could not immediately verify if the UKMTO report and the UAE Ministry of Defence statement detailed the same event. Iran has not commented on the attacks.
Escalating Regional Conflict
Regional tensions have escalated sharply since 28 February 2026. American and Israeli forces struck Tehran on that date.
On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the US is resuming its naval embargo on vessels from Iran. He told Reuters American forces will keep the Strait of Hormuz open "for a fee". He warned that the military would strike Iran "very hard" in the coming hours following an exchange of missile and drone attacks.
Iran's top joint military command rejected the American presence in the waterway. The command stated the US had no role in determining the future of the strait and would be barred from interfering.
The ongoing conflict has destabilised the Gulf and triggered Iranian attacks on US bases in multiple countries. This violence threatens an interim US-Iranian agreement signed last month designed to halt hostilities.
Before the conflict erupted in February, the Strait of Hormuz carried about a fifth of global oil and gas traffic daily. The route facilitated the transit of over 15mn barrels of fuel worth at least $1.2bn.