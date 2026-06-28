US Strikes 10 Targets in Iran on Trump’s Orders After Tanker Attack Threatens Ceasefire

The US military launched airstrikes against 10 Iranian targets, including surveillance and drone storage facilities, near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
President Donald Trump directed the strikes in response to an earlier Iranian drone attack on the oil tanker Kiku, which carried over two million barrels of crude oil.
The military action has severely strained the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ceasefire, with Trump warning of potential military completion of the conflict.
US Central Command said aircraft targeted Iranian military “surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.” The targets were spread across multiple locations. All sat in and near the Strait of Hormuz according to AP.
Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US had "struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!" He warned that further escalation could force the US to military completion, saying the US may no longer be able to be reasonable “and will be forced to militarily complete the job.” "If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump added.
Tanker Attack Trigger
Iranian forces attacked the oil tanker Kiku with a one-way drone. The attack happened early Saturday. The vessel carried more than two million barrels of crude oil, as per AP.
The Kiku had departed a Qatari oil field in the middle of the Persian Gulf earlier in the week and was bound for a port in the United Arab Emirates that sits on the Gulf of Oman, just on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz. It attempted to use an alternative route near the coast of Oman to avoid sailing through Iranian-controlled waters.
A multinational maritime body overseen by the US Navy announced it would expand this Omani route for both inbound and outbound traffic, likely setting up a new flashpoint with Tehran, which sees the strait as a key source of leverage in ongoing talks with the US. The US military released a statement addressing the vessel attack. It said that "Iran had a chance to honour the ceasefire agreement" but "elected not to" when its forces attacked the tanker.
Ceasefire Under Strain
The ongoing strikes in the Persian Gulf show the danger of the Iran war again spinning out of control, even after Iran and the US reached an interim deal to try and agree on a final accord to end the conflict. The airstrikes threaten the interim Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ceasefire. A similar cycle occurred days prior. An Iranian drone struck a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman on Thursday, and the US retaliated with airstrikes on Friday.
Iran state TV reported explosions in an area just north of the Strait of Hormuz following the latest American action.
Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the US airstrikes as "brutal attacks" and a "blatant violation" of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ceasefire.