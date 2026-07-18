BWF Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Defeats Chen Yu Fei In Straight Games To Book Spot In Final

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PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 15-10 to storm into the Japan Open 2026 final, ending her losing streak against the Olympic champion with a commanding straight-games victory

BWF Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Defeats Chen Yu Fei In Straight Games To Book Spot In Final
PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yufei to reach her maiden Japan Open final and her first BWF World Tour final since 2024

  • Sindhu ended a five-match losing run against Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei with a commanding semifinal performance

  • Sindhu will face either Japan's Akane Yamaguchi or Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Sunday's Japan Open 2026 final

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered her first final in more than two years after Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China retired midway through their women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Indian was leading 21-19, 15-10 when world No. 4 Chen was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury.

It will be Sindhu's first final since winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in 2024. She had also finished runner-up at the Malaysia Open Super 500 earlier that year. Her last major title came at the Singapore Open Super 500 in 2022.

In Sunday's summit clash, Sindhu will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Also Check: PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Highlights

World No. 12 Sindhu had entered the contest trailing 6-8 in her head-to-head record against the fourth-seeded Chen, who had won each of their previous four meetings, including a straight-games victory at this year's Indonesia Masters.

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Sindhu's last win over Chen had come in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championships, where she went on to become India's first badminton world champion.

Sindhu made a positive start, edging ahead 6-5 before opening up an 11-7 advantage at the mid-game interval. Chen fought back to draw parity at 18-18, but the Indian held her nerve to claim the opening game.

Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game and had raced to a 15-10 lead before Chen was forced to retire because of the injury.

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