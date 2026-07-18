BWF Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Defeats Chen Yu Fei In Straight Games To Book Spot In Final

PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 15-10 to storm into the Japan Open 2026 final, ending her losing streak against the Olympic champion with a commanding straight-games victory

PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. Photo: PTI