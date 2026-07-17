Can India Fight Radicalisation Without Religious Profiling? The Gujarat SOP Debate Explained

What is Gujarat's Anti-Radicalisation SOP?

The Gujarat State Intelligence Bureau has reportedly issued a Standard Operating Procedure directing every district and police commissionerate to establish Anti-Radicalisation Cells (ARCs). According to reports, the SOP is designed to help police identify early signs of radicalisation, improve intelligence gathering, undertake counselling and rehabilitation where appropriate, and coordinate with other security agencies. Monthly reports from district units are to be submitted to the State Intelligence Bureau.