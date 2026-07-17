Column | AI in Schools: Why We Need to Give It a Chance

The state government is working to make education more practice-oriented than theory-based. To prepare students for the future, an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum will be introduced from next month, enabling them to compete successfully in the global job market,” declared the education minister of Punjab at an award function recently. The statement hints at both the necessity and the urgency of the introduction of an AI curriculum considering its importance in the job market. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already included AI in its options of skill subjects for the past three years for students from Class 6 onwards in different formats. And from the current session, it will be introduced for students from Class 3 onwards. As the principal of a CBSE-affiliated school, I have seen the increasing trend among students and parents to opt for AI out of a variety of choices given to them. This is an indication of a growing awareness among people about the usefulness of this subject. Everyone seems to be willing to learn about AI so as not to be left behind by a technology that may change the way the world operates in the future.