Interview | Victor R. Lee: Why AI Literacy Is Becoming a Necessity for Every Student

A

Informally, AI literacy is the knowledge and skills that enable students to decide if, when and how to use AI technologies in their activities with the understanding that it is a tool that has both capabilities and limits. Largely, this is seen as understanding some of the basic mechanisms of how AI works, such as how data is used to train systems to detect and predict patterns; considering if it works for a given task as a complement, support or a less desirable alternative; and knowing the risks and implications with its use that may go beyond the immediate task at hand.

In recent years, a lot of attention was given on how to operate specific AI tools and activities such as ‘prompt engineering’. However, those are really narrow views of AI literacy and most people working in the area would reject those as being defining—in part because the interfaces and specific series are going to change and we are focused on what are enduring ideas that affect how we use technology to affect our world.

Core competencies include understanding how systems of people and technology can be coordinated to work together in ways that are both productive and beneficial and posing problems and tasks that can be iteratively solved and addressed with human ingenuity and modern tools.