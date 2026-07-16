Interview | Rukmini Banerji on AI, ASER and Fixing India's Learning Crisis

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There are many reasons why we as an education system are not able to ensure that children acquire foundational learning in the early years of primary school. The National Education Policy [NEP 2020] acknowledges some of these reasons and recommends solutions. For example, children enter standard 1 with varied background experiences. Some may have had pre-schooling, others not, yet, all are expected to navigate the same standard 1 curriculum. NEP 2020 makes a compelling case for universal, quality early childhood education.

Another challenge is that teaching in Indian classrooms is often done for the whole class, without recognising that children are at different levels. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, in his book Poor Economics, calls this practice ‘teaching to the top of the class’. NEP 2020, especially for the early grades, calls for play-and activity-based pedagogy through which participation and inclusion can be ensured.

Our school systems expect teachers to complete a fixed syllabus each year. Cohorts of children move through the system in a linear way, with curricular expectations getting progressively harder at each grade. Children who start school at a disadvantage fall further and further behind—a pattern economists Lant Pritchett and Amanda Beatty have termed the “negative consequences of an over-ambitious curriculum”. While families understand the importance of schooling, many don’t realise their child has ‘fallen behind’. All of these factors combine to hold children back. If NEP 2020’s goal of ensuring foundational learning in primary school is to be achieved, ‘catch-up’ or remediation measures will need to be built into the primary grades early on.