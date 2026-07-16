PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Straight-Games Success Sends Indian Star Into Quarterfinals

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Highlights, PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open Round of 16 clash between India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and China's Han Yue on Thursday, July 16, as it happened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

PV Sindhu produced one of her most assured performances of the season to defeat China's Han Yue 21-16, 21-14 and storm into the BWF Japan Open 2026 quarterfinals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Thursday. After taking control of a closely contested opening game, the two-time Olympic medallist carried the momentum into the second, racing to a 9-1 lead before extending it to 11-4 at the mid-game interval. Han Yue attempted to fight back, but Sindhu remained composed, mixing powerful smashes with precise placement and solid defensive retrievals to shut the door on any comeback. The straight-games triumph keeps India's campaign alive in the Super 750 tournament and marks another confidence-boosting result for the former world champion as she eyes a deep run in Tokyo.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Jul 2026, 06:26:15 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Greetings! Hello, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Han Yue. Stay tuned for live updates.

16 Jul 2026, 06:28:47 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

16 Jul 2026, 06:30:18 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On! We are underway in Tokyo, and both the players waste no time making their presence felt. The competition is expected to go neck-to-neck, would be interesting to see who will win the first round.

16 Jul 2026, 06:31:03 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 11-8 Yue PV Sindhu holds a slender 11-8 lead over Han Yue at the mid-game interval. The Indian has looked sharp with her attacking strokes and controlled rallies, forcing errors from the Chinese shuttler to take a three-point advantage.

16 Jul 2026, 06:39:52 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-16 Yue PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-16 with a composed and confident display. After leading at the interval, the Indian maintained control through aggressive smashes and precise placement, keeping Han Yue under pressure to move one game away from the quarterfinals.

16 Jul 2026, 06:45:17 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-16, 9-1 Yue PV Sindhu has made a flying start to the second game, racing to a commanding 9-1 lead after taking the opener 21-16. The Indian has continued her aggressive approach, dominating the rallies with crisp winners and forcing Han Yue into a string of unforced errors as she edges closer to the quarterfinals.

16 Jul 2026, 06:48:31 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-16, 11-4 Yue PV Sindhu continues to dictate proceedings with an 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval. Carrying the momentum from her first-game win, the Indian has looked composed and clinical, controlling the rallies with sharp placement and powerful attacks to move within touching distance of a straight-games victory.

16 Jul 2026, 06:58:29 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Sindhu 21-16, 16-9 Yue PV Sindhu is just five points away from the quarterfinals, leading 16-9 in the second game after claiming the opener 21-16. The Indian has maintained complete control with disciplined defense and precise attacking strokes, leaving Han Yue with a mountain to climb in Tokyo.