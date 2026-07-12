Norway Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Norway Have Great Players,' Warns England's Nico O'Reilly

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Welcome to our live coverage as England and Norway square off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at Miami Stadium, with a semifinal berth on the line. England enter the contest brimming with confidence after edging Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16, while Norway have emerged as one of the tournament's surprise packages, following up their 2-1 win over Brazil with another disciplined display to reach the last eight. Harry Kane will once again spearhead England's attack alongside Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, while Erling Haaland remains Norway's biggest threat after leading his side's impressive knockout run. With both teams boasting firepower and contrasting styles, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle where fine margins could decide who advances to the World Cup semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jul 2026, 01:18:26 am IST Norway Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nico O'Reilly on Erling Haaland "If we can keep Erling Haaland quiet, it would be a huge factor," England defender Nico O'Reilly said ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal, while warning that Norway are "not a one-man band" and possess "great players all around the pitch who can cause a lot of danger."

12 Jul 2026, 12:58:15 am IST Norway Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming! The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

12 Jul 2026, 12:44:20 am IST Norway Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details! Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Quarter-final Kickoff Time: 02:30 AM IST (July 12, 2026) Venue: Miami Stadium, USA Referee: Clement Turpin (France)