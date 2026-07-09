FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina FA Under FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Money Laundering

D
Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Argentina FA faces an FBI investigation over alleged USD 300 million money laundering during the FIFA World Cup. Here's everything known so far, including the probe, allegations, and current status

Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG break AP Photo
Argentinian player take a break during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Summary of this article

  • FBI investigating the Argentine FA over alleged financial transactions worth nearly USD 300 million

  • Commercial deals and U.S. bank transfers linked to the AFA are reportedly under scrutiny

  • No criminal charges have been filed as the preliminary investigation continues

Argentina's impressive run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by a major off-field controversy after reports emerged that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is under investigation by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged financial irregularities worth nearly USD 300 million.

While Lionel Messi and company continue their title defense on the pitch, the governing body back home now finds itself facing intense scrutiny from U.S. authorities.

The latest developments surfaced just days after Argentina's dramatic and controversial Round of 16 victory over Egypt. The match sparked heated debate over officiating, with Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Ziko publicly criticizing the refereeing and questioning the fairness of the tournament. However, no official evidence has been presented to support claims of match manipulation or wrongdoing in relation to the game itself.

FBI Examining Financial Operations Linked To AFA

According to reports first published by Argentine daily La Nacion, federal prosecutors and FBI agents have been collecting testimony since 2025 as part of a preliminary probe into the AFA's financial dealings in the United States.

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Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan argues with referee Francois Letexier, of France, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and his teammates react after Cape Verde's Diney Borges (3) scored an own goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

The investigation is aimed at determining whether transactions routed through the U.S. banking system could constitute crimes such as money laundering or bank fraud under American jurisdiction.

Investigators are reportedly examining the role of TourProdEnter LLC, a company that acted as the collection agent for several of the AFA's international sponsorship and commercial agreements.

Financial records under review allegedly indicate that around USD 260 million flowed through the company, while another USD 57 million was distributed to multiple individuals and businesses without clearly documented business purposes. Authorities are also analyzing transactions processed through major U.S. banks, including Citibank, Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC Bank and Synovus.

No Charges Filed As Investigation Continues

The inquiry reportedly involves prosecutors specializing in financial crimes from Washington, D.C., and Florida, with investigators seeking testimony from business figures and individuals familiar with the AFA's commercial operations. Reports also suggest former Argentine government officials could be interviewed if they are believed to possess relevant information regarding the federation's overseas financial activities.

At this stage, the investigation remains preliminary, and no criminal charges have been filed against the AFA, its president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia, or any other officials. The U.S. Department of Justice has not made any formal public announcement regarding the case, while the reported investigation is expected to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to launch a full criminal proceeding.

The allegations have not affected Argentina's participation in the World Cup, with the reigning champions continuing their campaign as scheduled.

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