FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina FA Under FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Money Laundering

FBI investigating the Argentine FA over alleged financial transactions worth nearly USD 300 million
Commercial deals and U.S. bank transfers linked to the AFA are reportedly under scrutiny
No criminal charges have been filed as the preliminary investigation continues
Argentina's impressive run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been overshadowed by a major off-field controversy after reports emerged that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is under investigation by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged financial irregularities worth nearly USD 300 million.
While Lionel Messi and company continue their title defense on the pitch, the governing body back home now finds itself facing intense scrutiny from U.S. authorities.
The latest developments surfaced just days after Argentina's dramatic and controversial Round of 16 victory over Egypt. The match sparked heated debate over officiating, with Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Ziko publicly criticizing the refereeing and questioning the fairness of the tournament. However, no official evidence has been presented to support claims of match manipulation or wrongdoing in relation to the game itself.
FBI Examining Financial Operations Linked To AFA
According to reports first published by Argentine daily La Nacion, federal prosecutors and FBI agents have been collecting testimony since 2025 as part of a preliminary probe into the AFA's financial dealings in the United States.
The investigation is aimed at determining whether transactions routed through the U.S. banking system could constitute crimes such as money laundering or bank fraud under American jurisdiction.
Investigators are reportedly examining the role of TourProdEnter LLC, a company that acted as the collection agent for several of the AFA's international sponsorship and commercial agreements.
Financial records under review allegedly indicate that around USD 260 million flowed through the company, while another USD 57 million was distributed to multiple individuals and businesses without clearly documented business purposes. Authorities are also analyzing transactions processed through major U.S. banks, including Citibank, Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC Bank and Synovus.
No Charges Filed As Investigation Continues
The inquiry reportedly involves prosecutors specializing in financial crimes from Washington, D.C., and Florida, with investigators seeking testimony from business figures and individuals familiar with the AFA's commercial operations. Reports also suggest former Argentine government officials could be interviewed if they are believed to possess relevant information regarding the federation's overseas financial activities.
At this stage, the investigation remains preliminary, and no criminal charges have been filed against the AFA, its president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia, or any other officials. The U.S. Department of Justice has not made any formal public announcement regarding the case, while the reported investigation is expected to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to launch a full criminal proceeding.
The allegations have not affected Argentina's participation in the World Cup, with the reigning champions continuing their campaign as scheduled.