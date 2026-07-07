Argentina Vs Egypt Starting XIs: Check How The Two Teams Line Up For FIFA World Cup Round Of 16 Clash

Three changes in the Argentinian Squad, Alvarez replaces Lautaro, Paredes replaces Almada and Tagliafico replaces Medina.
Lashin and Hassan replace Fathy and Marmoush in Egypyt's Playing XI.
The match will start at 9:30 P.M. (IST).
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed Starting XIs
Argentina XI: (4-4-2)
E. Martínez (GK); Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, Paredes; Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi.
Egypt XI: (4-2-3-1)
Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ashour, Attia, Lasheen, Hassan; Mohamed Salah, Zico.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction
Argentina enter the Round of 16 as overwhelming favourites against Egypt after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. Predictive models give La Albiceleste a 69% chance of progressing, with a 2-0 or 3-0 victory emerging as the most likely outcome.
However, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already witnessed several major upsets, and Egypt's disciplined defence coupled with their counter-attacking threat could push the defending champions all the way.
If the Pharaohs can frustrate Lionel Messi and company, an extra-time or even penalty shootout finish cannot be ruled out.