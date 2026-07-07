Argentina Vs Egypt Starting XIs: Check How The Two Teams Line Up For FIFA World Cup Round Of 16 Clash

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 July 2026 8:45 pm

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Mohamed Salah-led Egypt in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash as both sides name strong starting XIs in pursuit of a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 July 2026 8:45 pm

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and his teammates react after Cape Verde's Diney Borges (3) scored an own goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Summary of this article Three changes in the Argentinian Squad, Alvarez replaces Lautaro, Paredes replaces Almada and Tagliafico replaces Medina.

Lashin and Hassan replace Fathy and Marmoush in Egypyt's Playing XI.

The match will start at 9:30 P.M. (IST). Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Confirmed Starting XIs Argentina XI: (4-4-2)

E. Martínez (GK); Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, Paredes; Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi. Egypt XI: (4-2-3-1)

Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ashour, Attia, Lasheen, Hassan; Mohamed Salah, Zico. Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction Argentina enter the Round of 16 as overwhelming favourites against Egypt after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. Predictive models give La Albiceleste a 69% chance of progressing, with a 2-0 or 3-0 victory emerging as the most likely outcome. However, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already witnessed several major upsets, and Egypt's disciplined defence coupled with their counter-attacking threat could push the defending champions all the way. If the Pharaohs can frustrate Lionel Messi and company, an extra-time or even penalty shootout finish cannot be ruled out. Fans can follow the LIVE Score of ARG vs EGP over here.

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