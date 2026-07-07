USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash From Seattle Stadium

USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The co-hosts, USA, are set to welcome Belgium in Seattle for a chance to advance to the quarter-finals, a feat they have not achieved in more than twenty years. With the added intrigue of a red card incident, a waning golden generation, and both teams requiring late heroics to arrive at this stage, this encounter promises to be one of the most thrilling matchdays in World Cup history. The United States and Belgium have faced each other on seven occasions, with the results heavily favoring Belgium. They have secured victory in six of these encounters, while the USA's sole win occurred during the inaugural World Cup in 1930, where they triumphed with a score of 3-0. The most recent World Cup clash was particularly painful for the USA, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in extra time during the Round of 16 in 2014, a match that is also notable for Tim Howard's remarkable achievement of making a tournament-record 15 saves.

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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Maddy Grassy
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
United States' Folarin Balogun arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. AP/Maddy Grassy
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
Fans light flares as they arrive at the stadium ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
United States fan sets off red smoke during the march to the match before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Eric Hiller
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois reacts before a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against the United States in Seattle, AP/Abbie Parr
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
United States fans during the march to the match before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
Fans react before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the United States and Belgium in Seattle, Monday AP/Maddy Grassy
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USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash
United States players huddle during warm up ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Maddy Grassy
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