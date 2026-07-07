USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash From Seattle Stadium
USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The co-hosts, USA, are set to welcome Belgium in Seattle for a chance to advance to the quarter-finals, a feat they have not achieved in more than twenty years. With the added intrigue of a red card incident, a waning golden generation, and both teams requiring late heroics to arrive at this stage, this encounter promises to be one of the most thrilling matchdays in World Cup history. The United States and Belgium have faced each other on seven occasions, with the results heavily favoring Belgium. They have secured victory in six of these encounters, while the USA's sole win occurred during the inaugural World Cup in 1930, where they triumphed with a score of 3-0. The most recent World Cup clash was particularly painful for the USA, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in extra time during the Round of 16 in 2014, a match that is also notable for Tim Howard's remarkable achievement of making a tournament-record 15 saves.
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