Outlook Explains | Turkey Hosts NATO Summit After 22 Years: What to Expect

Beneath the Surface

The summit's symbolism would be neater if the alliance were not visibly fraying in several places at once. Trump's decision to join Israel in launching strikes against Iran earlier this year without prior consultation with NATO allies reopened deep divisions. France criticised the move openly, Spain refused to allow US operations from its bases, and several others offered verbal support while quietly registering unhappiness, as the Chicago Council on Global Affairs noted in pre-summit analysis. European officials are concerned that the fallout from that episode could overshadow the gathering, and the summit declaration is expected to include language calling on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.