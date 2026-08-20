Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Goal Earns The Herons Valuable Point

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 August 2026 12:57 pm

Inter Miami secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union in a thrilling MLS encounter at Subaru Park. Lionel Messi spearheaded the visitors' performance, marking his return to action with both a crucial assist and an expertly curled left-footed goal. The Philadelphia Union opened the scoring early through Indiana Vassilev, but Miami responded with goals from young academy product Daniel Pinter and Messi. The hosts fought back in the second half when 18-year-old defender Neil Pierre headed home to level the score at 2-2. Tensions boiled over deep into stoppage time, resulting in straight red cards for Miami's Yannick Bright and Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan following an off-the-ball scuffle.