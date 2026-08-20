Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2026: Lionel Messi's Goal Earns The Herons Valuable Point

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Inter Miami secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union in a thrilling MLS encounter at Subaru Park. Lionel Messi spearheaded the visitors' performance, marking his return to action with both a crucial assist and an expertly curled left-footed goal. The Philadelphia Union opened the scoring early through Indiana Vassilev, but Miami responded with goals from young academy product Daniel Pinter and Messi. The hosts fought back in the second half when 18-year-old defender Neil Pierre headed home to level the score at 2-2. Tensions boiled over deep into stoppage time, resulting in straight red cards for Miami's Yannick Bright and Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan following an off-the-ball scuffle.

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MLS Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Soccer Photo highlights
Inter Miami's Leo Messi moves the ball up the field during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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MLS 2026 matchday 21 scuffle red card pictures
Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan is issued a red card during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi combination play
Inter Miami's Luis Suárez, left, heads the ball away from Philadelphia Union's Neil Pierre during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Messi left-footed curling goal vs Union
Inter Miami's Leo Messi, right, controls the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Cavan Sullivan vs Lionel Messi photos
Philadelphia Union's Frankie Westfield, left, and Inter Miami's Daniel Pinter vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Subaru Park soccer match high-res gallery
Philadelphia Union's Bruno Damiani, left, attempts a shot pst Inter Miami's Ian Fray during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami photo gallery
Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan, center, tries to get past Inter Miami's Telasco Segovia (8) and Sergio Reguilón (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Inter Miami vs Philadelphia 2-2 images
Philadelphia Union's Frankie Westfield (39) controls the ball under pressure from Inter Miami's Telasco Segovia during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Lionel Messi Inter Miami Philadelphia pictures
Inter Miami's Leo Messi (10) helps up Philadelphia Union's Frankie Westfield during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami photo gallery
Inter Miami's Daniel Pinter, left, and Philadelphia Union's Indiana Vassilev vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Inter Miami MLS 2026
Inter Miami's Leo Messi (10) goes down after contact with Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner (27) and Quinn Sullivan (33) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS 2026
Philadelphia Union's Indiana Vassilev (19) celebrates his goal against Inter Miami with teammates Milan Iloski (10) and Cavan Sullivan (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke
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Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami 2026 photos
Inter Miami's Daniel Pinter, left with ball, celebrates with Luis Suárez (9) and other teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Chester, Pennsylvania. | Photo/Matt Rourke

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