IAF Fighter Squadron Shortfall, Geopolitical Turbulence Put Air Power In Focus: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

The IAF currently has 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42, a shortfall that has persisted amid delays in aircraft acquisitions and indigenous programmes. Singh acknowledged that the gap was a concern, highlighting that the "delays in Mk1A is hurting us" , but said ongoing and planned inductions, including the LCA Mk-1A, LCA Mk-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), would help bridge the deficit.